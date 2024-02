For the first time ever, ONE Championship is heading to Qatar for a magical evening of martial arts action with ONE 166, which broadcasts live from Lusail Sports Arena on Friday, March 1.The stacked card features three massive World Title rematches. In the main event, ONE Middleweight MMA World Champion Reinier de Ridder defends his throne against heated rival Anatoly Malykhin, who is looking to become an unprecedented three-division MMA World Champion.Plus, Tang Kai collides with Thanh Le in a long-awaited ONE Featherweight MMA World Title unification bout, while ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Jarred Brooks defends his gold against former titleholder Joshua Pacio!The exciting lineup also includes a monstrous clash between former heavyweight MMA king Arjan Bhullar and Iranian superstar Amir Aliakbari, a submission grappling matchup between former ONE World Title challengers Osamah Almarawi and Cleber Sousa, the return of Algerian legend Mehdi Zatout, and much more!​