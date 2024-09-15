O'Malley wouldn't have a title defense if not for UFC favoritism

He should have been a one and done champ, immediately taken out by Merab. The farce that was the Marlon Vera fight extended his title reign an extra 6 months.



In fact the only reason he got to fight for the title at all is because Merab didn't want to fight his teammate and they shot him up the rankings by letting him fight Yan. UFC favoritism plays a massive role in who fights for a title and who becomes a champion. For example, Bisping being a champion while Romero and Jacare are not.