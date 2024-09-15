O'Malley wouldn't have a title defense if not for UFC favoritism

blaseblase

blaseblase

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Feb 28, 2023
Messages
10,097
Reaction score
19,660
He should have been a one and done champ, immediately taken out by Merab. The farce that was the Marlon Vera fight extended his title reign an extra 6 months.

In fact the only reason he got to fight for the title at all is because Merab didn't want to fight his teammate and they shot him up the rankings by letting him fight Yan. UFC favoritism plays a massive role in who fights for a title and who becomes a champion. For example, Bisping being a champion while Romero and Jacare are not.
 
For sure, the Chito rematch was a gift.


However O'malley is still legit.
 
He's too underdeveloped . He needs to bodybuild for atleast a year.
 
Success in the UFC is manufactured now

The UFC protects who they want with an easy road to a title shot while at the same time fighters who are not protected in the UFC have to take the long road to a title shot
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Shay Brennan
Can O'Malley KO Merab?
2
Replies
22
Views
1K
Cartiac
C
AmonTobin
Umar gets fast-tracked to title shot?
2 3 4
Replies
73
Views
2K
humdizzle
H
Fedora Millionankles
Weakest paths to a title or reign?
3 4 5
Replies
84
Views
3K
WoozyFailGuy
WoozyFailGuy

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,389
Messages
56,194,429
Members
175,101
Latest member
oblong Salami

Share this page

Back
Top