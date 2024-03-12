O'Malley blew his post-fight callout.

MetaIIica

MetaIIica

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Apr 14, 2019
Messages
295
Reaction score
671
Sean O'malley should have called out Merab since he's obviously the next contender in line and hyped the matchup, but instead Sean decides to call out Illia Topuria who's in a different division and the crowds reaction was silent, then after hearing the weak response from the crowd Sean says "...oh yeah or Merab too" but it was already too late at that point. Dude needs to stay at 135 for a little bit he acts like Conor but he's not even a quarter as witty on the mic.
 
MetaIIica said:
Sean O'malley should have called out Merab since he's obviously the next contender in line and hyped the matchup, but instead Sean decides to call out Illia Topuria who's in a different division and the crowds reaction was silent, then after hearing the weak response from the crowd Sean says "...oh yeah or Merab too" but it was already too late at that point. Dude needs to stay at 135 for a little bit he acts like Conor but he's not even a quarter as witty on the mic.
Click to expand...
Of course he wants to fight Illia. He doesn’t want to fight the takedown machine, Illia is far more up his alley. And the risk reward is great. If he loses, it wasn’t his weight class and he’s still champ, if he wins double champ. All win no loss
 
Rorschachxx said:
Is anyone actually interested in seeing Sean vs Ilia?

I'm legit asking cause I don't give the slighest fuck about seeing these two compete against eachother.
Click to expand...
I’m definitely interested. Super fight, and should be a good one. But I don’t want it, it messes up the divisions and he hasn’t earned it, I want him to clear his division first.
 
Merab defiled Sean's Thriller Jacket.

O'Malley isn't gonna reward that wardrobe insult. Probably trying to make Merab squirm a bit for his Title Shot.
 
100% Sean needs to fight Merab.

I think Sean is still a bigger draw than Merab, so I won't be surprised if the UFC help Sean avoid Merab. They can have Sean sit out and try to convince Merab to schedule a fight, and then schedule Sean to fight 2 months after Merab's fight. More than likely Merab won't be able to do the turnaround, and even if he does he faces high risk of injury. Likewise if they find out that Merab is injured, they can just immediately schedule Sean to fight.

It's dirty, but if the UFC want to keep Sean as the 135 champion, they have ways to screw over Merab.
 
Seriously though idk how he beats boring ass merab. I'll never be a fan after that Aldo fight, but God damn is he effective. Reminds me very much of RDA going into that Pettis fight. Just able to put his foot on the gas for 25 minutes non stop no matter what you do or throw at them they just come forward
 
Ilia won't even want the fight yet anyways because he wouldn't want to take an opportunity away from his Georgian brother Merab. They can revisit the fight in a year or two if they both get a few title defenses.
 
HIs boss is not interested in it. When asked about O'malley fighting Topuria - "I don't know about moving divisions...even Topuria was just talking about not fighting anybody in the division after just winning the title. That's crazy talk."

Timestamped at 1:18

 
svmr_db said:
Ilia won't even want the fight yet anyways because he wouldn't want to take an opportunity away from his Georgian brother Merab. They can revisit the fight in a year or two if they both get a few title defenses.
Click to expand...
Forgot they were both georgians, would have been an easier fight and big name. Good for Illia, but he won’t want to screw Merab for that reason.
 


oh shit i didnt even know who that was 😎
 
Last edited:
I don’t think O’Malley is great at reading the room. But here we are talking about him. Even if it’s to say smarten up, and fight the next guy in line. With Dana’s reaction, I think O’Malley may lay off the super fight talk. If you notice nobody but O’Malley is actually doing it now.

I have the feeling some of these new champs were told to knock it off. Dricus, Islam, and Edwards all stopped their super fight call outa a little while ago. None of them is getting a free TS in another division. Which makes sense because they don’t deserve it. And all have legit challengers waiting for their TS in the division they are the champion of. Defend or vacate.
 
Only reason why conor was hyped up was bc of the country pride. UFC gave him a golden road which added to the hype. But conor was never anything special even though nate diaz was 3 times bigger in that one fight.
 
checktheknuckles said:
Only reason why conor was hyped up was bc of the country pride. UFC gave him a golden road which added to the hype. But conor was never anything special even though nate diaz was 3 times bigger in that one fight.
Click to expand...
Conor was never anything special? He's the highest paid fighter by far and has the highest grossing PPV cards. Conor is literally #1,2,3,4 for highest grossing PPVs
 
Merab first. If he beats Merab, go fight Illia. After that, assuming all goes well, Umar.
 
Bro should of called out his barber for that snowcone haircut
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kowboy On Sherdog
News Ilia Topuria Advises Sean O'Malley to Defend Title Before Moving Up a Division
2 3
Replies
41
Views
522
aali14
aali14
Kowboy On Sherdog
News Sean O'Malley Believes He’ll Get to a Point Where He’s 'Bigger Than the Belt'
4 5 6
Replies
103
Views
1K
Azure
Azure
Shay Brennan
Is Makhachev the only current UFC champ that has a good chance of getting 3 or more title defenses?
Replies
17
Views
902
Ares Black
Ares Black
Kowboy On Sherdog
Sean O'Malley: 'Chito' Vera Knows He Was 'Gifted' Title Fight Because I’m Champ
4 5 6
Replies
107
Views
3K
Trabaho
Trabaho
Kowboy On Sherdog
Merab Dvalishvili Wants to Take Sean O'Malley’s Belt, Jacket in Future Title Bout
3 4 5
Replies
86
Views
2K
josh345
josh345

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,776
Messages
55,234,993
Members
174,695
Latest member
RobBrownMMA

Share this page

Back
Top