O'Malley blew his post-fight callout.

I don’t think O’Malley is great at reading the room. But here we are talking about him. Even if it’s to say smarten up, and fight the next guy in line. With Dana’s reaction, I think O’Malley may lay off the super fight talk. If you notice nobody but O’Malley is actually doing it now.



I have the feeling some of these new champs were told to knock it off. Dricus, Islam, and Edwards all stopped their super fight call outa a little while ago. None of them is getting a free TS in another division. Which makes sense because they don’t deserve it. And all have legit challengers waiting for their TS in the division they are the champion of. Defend or vacate.