Live feed starts at 3PM Pacific Time:
Event Information:
Craig Jones launched the CJI as a way to push back at ADCC for failing to increase athlete pay in the 20+ years since their tournament first started. In the most recent ADCC event, over 10,000 tickets were sold and production value was off the charts (many athletes would say, needlessly) with Bruce Buffer, drummers, a fire show, and other antics not directly related to the competition.
ADCC pays the following places:
Men's Divisions 1st place: $10,000
Men's Divisions 2nd place: $5,000
Men's Divisions 3rd place: $3,000
Men's Divisions 4th place: $1,000
Women's Divisions 1st place: $6,000
Women's Divisions 2nd place: $3,000
Women's Divisions 3rd place: $2,000
Women's Divisions 4th place: $1,000
Superfight Winner: $40,000
Superfight Loser: $10,000
along with a couple of small (less than a few thousand dollars each) bonuses for things like the best takedown. Overall the prize pool is generally a little under $250,000.
CJI pays the following places:
All tournament competitors: $10,001
Men's Division winners: $1,000,000
So it's no surprise that many athletes are jumping ship from ADCC to compete in Craig Jones' new event.
