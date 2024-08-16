PBP *** Official Craig Jones Invitational BJJ Tournament Day One Discussion and Play by Play Live 3PM PT 8.16 / Feed Link In Thread ***

Live feed starts at 3PM Pacific Time:



Event Information:





Craig Jones launched the CJI as a way to push back at ADCC for failing to increase athlete pay in the 20+ years since their tournament first started. In the most recent ADCC event, over 10,000 tickets were sold and production value was off the charts (many athletes would say, needlessly) with Bruce Buffer, drummers, a fire show, and other antics not directly related to the competition.



ADCC pays the following places:

Men's Divisions 1st place: $10,000

Men's Divisions 2nd place: $5,000

Men's Divisions 3rd place: $3,000

Men's Divisions 4th place: $1,000

Women's Divisions 1st place: $6,000

Women's Divisions 2nd place: $3,000

Women's Divisions 3rd place: $2,000

Women's Divisions 4th place: $1,000

Superfight Winner: $40,000

Superfight Loser: $10,000

along with a couple of small (less than a few thousand dollars each) bonuses for things like the best takedown. Overall the prize pool is generally a little under $250,000.

CJI pays the following places:

All tournament competitors: $10,001

Men's Division winners: $1,000,000

So it's no surprise that many athletes are jumping ship from ADCC to compete in Craig Jones' new event.

under-80_1024x1024.png

80plus_1024x1024.png

 
How is the prize money financed? A lot of big sponsors or something?
 
What up Peeps! Let's hope for a great event!
 
Hmmn. I didn't really need to see this event start with footage of Craig making unwanted sexual contact with someone who's clearly upset about it.
 
Are they going to go back and forth between weight classes?

Are all the 1st rounders done today? Any information about which matches are when?
 
Why didn't they say or show their weights on some graphics when they walked out? I want to see that shit right before they begin
 
I'm supposed to be there but my flight was delayed so I won't land in back in Vegas till the 19th unfortunately.
 
