PBP *** Official Craig Jones Invitational BJJ Tournament Day Two Discussion and Play by Play Live 5PM PT 8.17 / Feed Link In Thread ***

Under 80kg bracket for day 2:

AD_4nXdoZdnKVK2hFvcyxuLWG6GLDI6Ifyeoycy0YdabYT-38cuECMObbQ4mUb_p4h52K1ru4Ug80-62TtyREQumevZsCzTmCF4SbtGmQsSrDOOFHTcxeTvgzQrAp6J48p7H1pfbwdsQc16gsfIM3l55azBlhp9t
 
Downey was fucking robbed. Closed guard for 15 mins = winning? Nah.

That inverted triangle wasn't any closer than Downey's front headlock/anaconda attempt.

It's a shame too, I really wanted to see how Nicky Rod would deal with another athletic beast of a wrestler.
 
I watched some of Kade Toulu or whatever and Andrew Tacketts matches and holy shit these guys are good and fun to watch
 
Dynamic times at smoothcomp
cji.smoothcomp.com

Brackets - CJI #1

Smoothcomp is a tournament software for combat sports. The smoothest way to participate, organize and follow competitions
cji.smoothcomp.com cji.smoothcomp.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Substance Abuse
PBP *** Official Craig Jones Invitational BJJ Tournament Day One Discussion and Play by Play Live 3PM PT 8.16 / Feed Link In Thread ***
13 14 15
Replies
286
Views
2K
Boomb
Boomb

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,265
Messages
56,040,986
Members
175,046
Latest member
mansurkrg1

Share this page

Back
Top