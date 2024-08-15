Media The Craig Jones Invitational is Live and Free on YouTube, August 16th and 17th.

I'm pretty stoked to check this out sometime this weekend. There's some really good matchups on deck.





Craig Jones launched the CJI as a way to push back at ADCC for failing to increase athlete pay in the 20+ years since their tournament first started. In the most recent ADCC event, over 10,000 tickets were sold and production value was off the charts (many athletes would say, needlessly) with Bruce Buffer, drummers, a fire show, and other antics not directly related to the competition.

ADCC pays the following places:

Men's Divisions 1st place: $10,000
Men's Divisions 2nd place: $5,000
Men's Divisions 3rd place: $3,000
Men's Divisions 4th place: $1,000
Women's Divisions 1st place: $6,000
Women's Divisions 2nd place: $3,000
Women's Divisions 3rd place: $2,000
Women's Divisions 4th place: $1,000
Superfight Winner: $40,000
Superfight Loser: $10,000
along with a couple of small (less than a few thousand dollars each) bonuses for things like the best takedown. Overall the prize pool is generally a little under $250,000.

CJI pays the following places:

All tournament competitors: $10,001
Men's Division winners: $1,000,000

So it's no surprise that many athletes are jumping ship from ADCC to compete in Craig Jones' new event.

I am very much looking forward to it. He managed to scoop a lot of top talent away from ADCC...the brackets are stacked.

The apparent purpose of shining a light on the bullshit 'prestige over pay' along with the charity side is good too.

I really hope the CJI does well and becomes a regular thing.
 
I have a feeling quite a few names won't show up and even more won't get paid...💸
 
Yeah the promo material has been fantastic, and he's doing a good thing for the sport (getting athletes paid well) . His Grappling match with Gabbie Garcia is intriguing an hilarious too.

Can't wait. Will be a long broadcast though, I think the first day starts around 6 east coast time and will go on probably past midnight.

And Luke Rockhold dosnt really have a chance but will be fun to see ha. They are doing a Karate Kombat style walled ring which should make wrestling more viable and it's cool they have some wrestlers including a absolutely huge NCAA wrestling champ in the 80+ kg bracket
 
Really amped for this. Also lol at describing Jason Nolf only as “ 3x NCAA champ.” They left out the part about him being Olympic trials runner up who’s been beating everyone not named Kyle Dake at 74 kg.
 
ChickenBrother said:
Really amped for this. Also lol at describing Jason Nolf only as “ 3x NCAA champ.” They left out the part about him being Olympic trials runner up who’s been beating everyone not named Kyle Dake at 74 kg.
Click to expand...

<5>
 
It's gonna be a great weekend for jiu jitsu, and you don't have to give flo any of your money.

Plus athletes are getting paid!?!

Craig is bizzarro Dana.



Plus we get the biggest intergender title match since Andy Kauffman.
 
