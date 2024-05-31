PlayStation Official ASTRO BOT Discussion

66edc3c20673625330440ba6e8f2374a.gif
 
Pliny Pete said:
Looks like a Super Mario game, PS5 may have just sold me a console
That was my same instant reaction, feels PS5 is giving me a Nintendo game and i love it

If you truly get a PS5 it comes with free small small game done by same studio with same robot... new game feels will be Overeem roids version of it lol

This is the free game
 
Astro games always deliver. So stoked that they’re getting a full release.
 
I just hope people actually support this game. There’s this weird mentality I see floating around that people won’t buy cartoony looking games if they are full price. I’d gladly pay 70 for this because it looks very well made and has a bunch of variety in levels and enemies. Nintendo fans don’t really have this mindset but I see it from a lot of Xbox and PlayStation gamers
 
Out of all the games announced this is the one that actually looks fun!
 
Anyone who doesn't find this fella cute and/or charming should check for a pulse. And I'm not a 'cartoony' guy; dude's adorable. This will be a W for Asobi and the DualSense.

Skärmavbild1.jpeg
 
Loved the free game and IMO is the only game to truly show off what the control pad can do. This is a day one purchase for me
 
Zazen said:
I just hope people actually support this game. There’s this weird mentality I see floating around that people won’t buy cartoony looking games if they are full price. I’d gladly pay 70 for this because it looks very well made and has a bunch of variety in levels and enemies. Nintendo fans don’t really have this mindset but I see it from a lot of Xbox and PlayStation gamers
Cool thing is i read lot of positive reaction for that trailer, hope money follow up

Btw yeah, as guy that needs his fighting games a big japanese third party titles ever been Playstation guy since PS2, but have no problem admit 9 times out 10 can't give fucks about sony first party titles and envy Nintendo's :D

Even beside that large majority of time they chase western cinematic bs that apparently audience love so much, even trying different shit for my tastes they just miss that fun and charisma thing, it's just like they can't smell what have that spark of personality

Idk think even Jack & Dexter or Ratchet & Clank, none of that shit can compare to the magic of Nintendo/Sega best days stuff

Like loved Puppeteer on PS3*, style wise was essentially Little Big Planet but with charisma... Puppeteer (by Sony Japan Studio) is dead and LBP got milked through years (ironically first truly fun to play of LBP brand has been last one spin-off, with Japan Studio as devs)

Basically everything first-party i loved from sony was made by Sony Japan Studio, and they killed it in 2021
Funny thing Team Asobi (the devs doing this Astro Bot) have lot people from former Japan Studio


*Puppeter was so cool, gave me Sega's Nights vibes, would love a sequel/remake done by Team Asobi, would be incredible

The whole different heads mechanic mixed with their creativity would do epic shit lol
 
PS3 is my all time favorite console and platformers are my favorite genre by far and this is the first time i'm ever hearing about this game, how the heck is that possible
Damn, I wouldve loved this, @My Spot did you know about this and not tell me!

I guess it just backs me up though, I always say PS3 had the most jam packed greatest roster of quality games of all time and there will never be another like it, the fact that im still discovering new awesome games decades later proves it to be true
 
You would have loved the wrestler head :D
 
Bacco said:
"explore 6 galaxies and over 80 levels in search of Astro's scattered crew."

80 levels
Holy fuck
Probably around 15 hours for a main playthrough since the devs said they aimed for a renewed experience every 10 minutes. I assume that they mean each level is around that length which sounds about right for this genre.
 
Zazen said:
Probably around 15 hours for a main playthrough since the devs said they aimed for a renewed experience every 10 minutes. I assume that they mean each level is around that length which sounds about right for this genre.
Yeah 10mins is pretty fine, all depend on level design... anybody can easily make levels last longer by adding long walking empty areas or recycling hard same obstacles with minimal variations, but if they design levels making each section unique/charming and keep the pace lively 10mins is a lot and may still mean large levels

Plus one cool thing of Astro Playroom was have to search all hidden items, wich push to play same levels again
Would be nice if this time complete stuff 100% would unlock cool stuff, never been a fan of trophies/achievements

Also speedrun time trial made study and approach same levels on another way, was crazy think have done all perfect and discover you was many many seconds behind true good times lol
 
Pliny Pete said:
PS3 is my all time favorite console and platformers are my favorite genre by far and this is the first time i'm ever hearing about this game, how the heck is that possible
Damn, I wouldve loved this, @My Spot did you know about this and not tell me!

I guess it just backs me up though, I always say PS3 had the most jam packed greatest roster of quality games of all time and there will never be another like it, the fact that im still discovering new awesome games decades later proves it to be true
I never heard of that game.
 
