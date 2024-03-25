Opinion Oathkeeper son speaks out and makes a change.

We know the insurrectionists weren't the brightest crayons in the box and his dad was a fruitcake. Why is he not serving extra years for child cruelty? Having to teach yourself basic maths and not being allowed to associate with anyone other that their fucked up far right group is heart breaking.
Oath Keepers' son emerges from traumatic childhood to tell his own story in a long shot election bid

The eldest son of one of America's most infamous seditionists is building a new life since breaking from his father's control.
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — The eldest son of one of America’s most infamous seditionists is building a new life since breaking free from his father’s control — juggling work, college classes and volunteer firefighting.

And Dakota Adams has tossed one more ball in the air this year: a Democratic campaign for Montana’s Legislature.

He also plans to sell the rifles, body armor and tactical gear he used to wear to anti-government protests alongside his father — Stewart Rhodes, founder of the Oath Keepers. It’s all part of an effort to push away the last vestiges of what Adams describes as an isolating and abusive upbringing that nearly ruined him, his mother and his siblings.

“I decided that I’m going to double down on betting on the electoral process,” Adams said in a recent interview.

Adams knows it won’t be easy running as a Democrat for the House in the deep red northwestern corner of Montana. The district covers northern Lincoln County, a mecca for militia members or sympathizers and doomsday preppers. Republican Donald Trump won 74% of the county vote in the 2020 presidential race.
 
Hopefully, he can turn Montana blue, then Montana can get all of the drugs, abortions, immigrants and crime as the blue states.

Keep fighting the good fight.
Red states mostly have worse drug problems and more overdoses per capita, similar if not worse rates of crime, and there is a pretty even spread of migrants through the county. The difference is they just ignore it and project.

E0GM6rH.png
 
Red states mostly have worse drug problems and more overdoses per capita, similar if not worse rates of crime, and there is a pretty even spread of migrants through the county. There difference is they just ignore it and project.

E0GM6rH.png
The high crime in the red states mostly all come from a blue city like St Louis or New Orleans.
 
Sorry, your clever rebuttal wasn't clever after all.
Yeah that's why you ignored the parts that are objectively true and tried to blame blue cities for all of the red states problems when we also know that's not true.
 
Hopefully, he can turn Montana blue, then Montana can get all of the drugs, abortions, immigrants and crime as the blue states.

Keep fighting the good fight.
Hmm...might not be a good idea to play the blue state vs red state game on those issues.

Violent crime rate:

1. New Mexico
2. Alaska
3. Arkansas
4. Louisiana
5. Tennessee

List of U.S. states and territories by violent crime rate - Wikipedia

Drug overdose death rate:

1. West Virginia
2. Tennesse
3. Louisiana
4. Kentucky
5. Delaware

Drug Overdose Mortality by State

Thoughts and prayers to anyone that has access to an abortion.

break it down by city
 
Um actually if you go house by house you'll find only democrats do crime and drugs and republicans are complete angels. Republican leaders have no responsibility for what goes on their states.
 
break it down by city
His statement was about states. Regardless, higher population density invariably leads to more crime. Higher population density areas also typically have greater wealth, intelligence and economic resources.

People need to actually think before making pointless "blue vs red state" statements.
 
Red states mostly have worse drug problems and more overdoses per capita, similar if not worse rates of crime, and there is a pretty even spread of migrants through the county. The difference is they just ignore it and project.

E0GM6rH.png
Legalizing drugs and abortion is a leftist position.

Immigration under Biden is wayyyy higher than under Trump who wanted to build a wall.

Building statues of George Floyd and bending the knee to criminals was also a leftist, democrat position.
 
As for the actual story, it's not surprising that he was a terrible father. Glad the son was able to overcome everything that happened.
 
Legalizing drugs and abortion is a leftist position.

Immigration under Biden is wayyyy higher than under Trump who wanted to build a wall.

Building statues of George Floyd and bending the knee to criminals was also a leftist, democrat position.
Yeah, but if you just ignore your feelings and look at the facts you would find your feelings are wrong as I just pointed out.
 
Red states mostly have worse drug problems and more overdoses per capita, similar if not worse rates of crime, and there is a pretty even spread of migrants through the county. The difference is they just ignore it and project.

E0GM6rH.png
Not sure why you posted a random statistic that doesn't relate to your point at all, but democrat run states have a lot higher illicit drug use than non-blue states as per 2011-2012 (before marijuana was legalized in any state):

2011-2012 NSDUH National Maps of Prevalence Estimates, by State, SAMHSA, CBHSQ

2011-2012 National Survey on Drug Use and Health National Maps of Prevalence Estimates, by State, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Reports from SAMHSA's Center for Behavioral Health Statistics and Quality
www.samhsa.gov
Figure 1a Illicit Drug Use in the Past Month among Persons Aged 12 or Older, by State: Percentages, Annual Averages Based on 2011 and 2012 NSDUHs
SAEmaps-Fig1a-2012.gif

Figure 6a Illicit Drug Use Other Than Marijuana in the Past Month among Persons Aged 12 or Older, by State: Percentages, Annual Averages Based on 2011 and 2012 NSDUHs
SAEmaps-Fig6a-2012.gif


And even post legalization (which in theory should have lowered illicit drug use other than marijuana, blue states fare worse. In 2021:

2021 National Survey on Drug Use and Health National Maps of Prevalence Estimates, by State, SAMHSA, CBHSQ

2021 National Survey on Drug Use and Health National Maps of Prevalence Estimates, by State, Substance Abuse and Mental Health Reports from SAMHSA's Center for Behavioral Health Statistics and Quality
www.samhsa.gov
Figure 6a. Illicit Drug Use Other Than Marijuana in the Past Month: Among People Aged 12 or Older; by State, Percentages, 2021
saemaps-fig6a-2021.gif


As far as overdoses, they may be worse in certain red states as they are poorer places and have less access to healthcare and they are generally more rural and live further away from hospitals/emergency services. However, CDC data shows that red states are both at the top and the bottom in terms of overdose deaths, with more skewing towards the bottom than the top.
As per https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/pressroom/sosmap/drug_poisoning_mortality/drug_poisoning.htm
Six of the top 10 drug overdose rates were red states in 2020,
Nine of the bottom 10 drug overdose states were red states in 2020.
 
