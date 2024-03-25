fingercuffs
We know the insurrectionists weren't the brightest crayons in the box and his dad was a fruitcake. Why is he not serving extra years for child cruelty? Having to teach yourself basic maths and not being allowed to associate with anyone other that their fucked up far right group is heart breaking.
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — The eldest son of one of America’s most infamous seditionists is building a new life since breaking free from his father’s control — juggling work, college classes and volunteer firefighting.
And Dakota Adams has tossed one more ball in the air this year: a Democratic campaign for Montana’s Legislature.
He also plans to sell the rifles, body armor and tactical gear he used to wear to anti-government protests alongside his father — Stewart Rhodes, founder of the Oath Keepers. It’s all part of an effort to push away the last vestiges of what Adams describes as an isolating and abusive upbringing that nearly ruined him, his mother and his siblings.
“I decided that I’m going to double down on betting on the electoral process,” Adams said in a recent interview.
Adams knows it won’t be easy running as a Democrat for the House in the deep red northwestern corner of Montana. The district covers northern Lincoln County, a mecca for militia members or sympathizers and doomsday preppers. Republican Donald Trump won 74% of the county vote in the 2020 presidential race.
