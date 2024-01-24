SakurabasEar
Deus Magnus Est
@Gold
- Joined
- Apr 23, 2020
- Messages
- 15,333
- Reaction score
- 29,414
Jon Stewart to return to ‘The Daily Shoa’ as a host and executive producer
https://edition.cnn.com/2024/01/24/entertainment/jon-stewart-daily-show/index.html
The comedian, who during his 16-year run as host of the Comedy Central program established it as an entertainment and cultural force, will return to host the show each week on Mondays starting February 12, Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios announced Wednesday.Stewart, who returns as the 2024 presidential election season heats up, will also executive produce the show and work with a rotating line-up of comedians who will helm the program the rest of the week, Tuesdays through Thursdays.“Stewart is the voice of our generation, and we are honored to have him return to Comedy Central’s ‘The Daily Show’ to help us all make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season,” Chris McCarthy, chief executive of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement.“In our age of staggering hypocrisy and performative politics,” McCarthy added, “Jon is the perfect person to puncture the empty rhetoric and provide much-needed clarity with his brilliant wit.”Stewart gained acclaim hosting “The Daily Show” for his sharp humor which was deployed to deliver stinging — and hilarious — monologues often aimed at exposing the hypocrisy of politicians
https://edition.cnn.com/2024/01/24/entertainment/jon-stewart-daily-show/index.html
The comedian, who during his 16-year run as host of the Comedy Central program established it as an entertainment and cultural force, will return to host the show each week on Mondays starting February 12, Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios announced Wednesday.Stewart, who returns as the 2024 presidential election season heats up, will also executive produce the show and work with a rotating line-up of comedians who will helm the program the rest of the week, Tuesdays through Thursdays.“Stewart is the voice of our generation, and we are honored to have him return to Comedy Central’s ‘The Daily Show’ to help us all make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season,” Chris McCarthy, chief executive of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement.“In our age of staggering hypocrisy and performative politics,” McCarthy added, “Jon is the perfect person to puncture the empty rhetoric and provide much-needed clarity with his brilliant wit.”Stewart gained acclaim hosting “The Daily Show” for his sharp humor which was deployed to deliver stinging — and hilarious — monologues often aimed at exposing the hypocrisy of politicians
Last edited: