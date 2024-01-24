Elections Jon Stewart to return to ‘The Daily Show’ as a host and executive producer

SakurabasEar

SakurabasEar

Jon Stewart to return to ‘The Daily Shoa’ as a host and executive producer

https://edition.cnn.com/2024/01/24/entertainment/jon-stewart-daily-show/index.html

f-txt.jpg


The comedian, who during his 16-year run as host of the Comedy Central program established it as an entertainment and cultural force, will return to host the show each week on Mondays starting February 12, Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios announced Wednesday.Stewart, who returns as the 2024 presidential election season heats up, will also executive produce the show and work with a rotating line-up of comedians who will helm the program the rest of the week, Tuesdays through Thursdays.“Stewart is the voice of our generation, and we are honored to have him return to Comedy Central’s ‘The Daily Show’ to help us all make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season,” Chris McCarthy, chief executive of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement.“In our age of staggering hypocrisy and performative politics,” McCarthy added, “Jon is the perfect person to puncture the empty rhetoric and provide much-needed clarity with his brilliant wit.”Stewart gained acclaim hosting “The Daily Show” for his sharp humor which was deployed to deliver stinging — and hilarious — monologues often aimed at exposing the hypocrisy of politicians
 
Cool Hand Luke said:
guess they need a known commodity to counter-act and 'report' on trumps 2024 presidency run-up and eventual win.
Exactly. They need someone “credible” to attack Trump for the 25-50 demographic that no longer watches mainstream news. They hope Stewart can bring them back into the fold

Problem is he isn’t funny anymore, never really was, and his recent show was a flop

Plus part of the problem was creative difference because he couldn’t attack China, COVId policy, etc. Yet now he will prove to be a huge sellout propping up China Joe
 
cottagecheesefan said:
Someone's feeling threatened for Daddy Trump
 
The problem with a show like this nowadays, is that it's hardly different from a cable news network show, or a Late Night talk show. It was fresh when it came out(even though it was basically "Weekend Update" from SNL). Every network has their own version of this show now. Everyone's doing that schtick now. Gonna be hard to stand out, and bringing old man Stewart back, makes it look even more tired.
 
His return, for now, is just a weekly basis. I believe he will be the host on Monday evenings.

They will still have rotating guests during the other days.
 
HARRISON_3 said:
Election interference!
It's somewhat obvious to me and others that this show had no chance in any other year

They plan on feeding from the trump titty, but I think it will backfire. His views are wholly establishment now, and given his age, it will probably appear pretty weak. Maybe boomer hbo subscribers will like it, but its impact won't be felt like in 00s in my opinion
 
Daly Show and Colbert was the best hour on TV and it happened 4 nights a week. The Daly Show had an incredible string of outstanding contributors and I find it hard to believe they can that great of team together again.

John Oliver, Stephen Colbert, Samantha Bee, Steve Carell, Jason Jones all were on the Daly Show.
 
Oof, it's usually at least entertaining watching a has been try to cling to relevance with a young target audience, and even more fun now that young people don't even watch TV and there are a dozen late night hosts doing the exact same thing and dozens of other dorks on youtube doing their own.




iu
 
Fluffernutter said:
His return, for now, is just a weekly basis. I believe he will be the host on Monday evenings.

They will still have rotating guests during the other days.
Is it not gonna be a "weekly" show? Rotating hosts for an actual "daily" show, sounds like a disaster. I don't know how they'd maintain an audience with that format. It'd be a clusterfuck.
 
cottagecheesefan said:
i spend a great deal my time watching conservative comedy. the comedians are just about as abundant and existant as an asian penis on a porn site.
 
Daverisimo said:
So, any bets on how long it'll take the chuds to cry about how he's "gone woke" the moment he lobs the mildest fucking criticism at Donald Trump?
No, that wouldn't get him the title. If he does an episode on the positives of surgical "transitioning" for minors, that'd get him the title.

Curious though, who were the people complaining about him pointing out the obvious connection between a "Coronavirus" lab in China, being the source of the Coronavirus outbreak? Hint: It wasn't the "chuds"...
 
This is good news. we need more Liberal Democrats in TV
 
