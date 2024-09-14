The US economy is in the cellar right now. We have no relief in sight for our younger Americans that want to purchase a home for their developing family in this current economy. The older ones here, myself included, have seen our nest eggs depleted just to keep up with the higher prices for Everything, inflation and gas prices hitting so hard that it hurts - Every Single Week.



Found a gas receipt in my car with $1.92 per gallon dated September 7, 2019. I filled up my empty AF 2004 Nissan Frontier for $21.89.



ALL purchases now are at a much higher level of expense. My lifestyle and habits haven't changed at all.



Buydenomics, with our U.S. economy bragged on and pushed hard by "Harris" for the last 3 plus years, have financially devastated my savings and my bank account just to keep afloat with a roof over my head.