I’m not surprised anymore. Nick needs help, the substance abuse has reached its limit. The sad thing is, he could’ve just came back and fought after they substantially lowered his suspension to a little over year for the Marijuana. Too bad he got caught up in the party lifestyle at a later age.
That's definitely not Nick in video
That's definitely not Nick in video
That might be even worst if he’s been in & out, essentially drugs ended his career and he was out here blaming everyone else instead of taking accountability & being responsible for his career. Jake, Gilbert and Nate should be helping him out and try to get him situated with a career. Seems like they all went there separate ways in the past few years. Jake’s out in Vegas running a gym, Melendez is in Cali running a regional promotion and Nate is just doing god knows what. Nick seems like the only one without a stable form of income.Chris Avila confirmed he was in and out of rehab just a few years ago.... I am worried about where Nick is right now. Robbie wouldn't just say what he did post fight if he didn't know something either.
I dont think he looked as bad as people thinkNick’s last fight was sad, guy looked like he had serious brain / nerve damage. ( from fighting and partying).
On his Insta those guys seemed like they were partying hard on all types of substances all throughout the week for several years. (Probably why he needs the money).
I hope he’s ok but it’s for the best he’s not fighting either way
