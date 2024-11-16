ExitLUPin said: Chris Avila confirmed he was in and out of rehab just a few years ago.... I am worried about where Nick is right now. Robbie wouldn't just say what he did post fight if he didn't know something either. Click to expand...

That might be even worst if he’s been in & out, essentially drugs ended his career and he was out here blaming everyone else instead of taking accountability & being responsible for his career. Jake, Gilbert and Nate should be helping him out and try to get him situated with a career. Seems like they all went there separate ways in the past few years. Jake’s out in Vegas running a gym, Melendez is in Cali running a regional promotion and Nate is just doing god knows what. Nick seems like the only one without a stable form of income.