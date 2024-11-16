  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

News Nick Diaz out of Vicente Luque fight, Themba Gorimbo steps in on short notice

ExitLUPin

ExitLUPin

K
@Steel
Joined
Oct 3, 2015
Messages
31,567
Reaction score
48,699


Damn man I hope Nick is okay....





GcIWbA0XgAAfse0
 
Nick’s last fight was sad, guy looked like he had serious brain / nerve damage. ( from fighting and partying).

On his Insta those guys seemed like they were partying hard on all types of substances all throughout the week for several years. (Probably why he needs the money).

I hope he’s ok but it’s for the best he’s not fighting either way
 
I’m not surprised anymore. Nick needs help, the substance abuse has reached its limit. The sad thing is, he could’ve just came back and fought after they substantially lowered his suspension to a little over year for the Marijuana. Too bad he got caught up in the party lifestyle at a later age.
 
volcom5 said:
I’m not surprised anymore. Nick needs help, the substance abuse has reached its limit. The sad thing is, he could’ve just came back and fought after they substantially lowered his suspension to a little over year for the Marijuana. Too bad he got caught up in the party lifestyle at a later age.
Click to expand...

Chris Avila confirmed he was in and out of rehab just a few years ago.... I am worried about where Nick is right now. Robbie wouldn't just say what he did post fight if he didn't know something either.
 
Nick Diaz is everything people claim Tony Ferguson is.

He's not right in the head and should probably be locked up for his own good and for the sake of others.
 
Edz519 said:
That's definitely not Nick in video
Click to expand...

Not sure if serious. It looks and sounds just like Nick and he responded to the chick probably someone he knows and who knows who was looking for him, calling him Nick.

GcKRjgyWsAAWDXQ


And this was Nick's fight shape his last fight....

GcDC9N1XYAAtwvV
 
Last edited:
ExitLUPin said:
Chris Avila confirmed he was in and out of rehab just a few years ago.... I am worried about where Nick is right now. Robbie wouldn't just say what he did post fight if he didn't know something either.
Click to expand...
That might be even worst if he’s been in & out, essentially drugs ended his career and he was out here blaming everyone else instead of taking accountability & being responsible for his career. Jake, Gilbert and Nate should be helping him out and try to get him situated with a career. Seems like they all went there separate ways in the past few years. Jake’s out in Vegas running a gym, Melendez is in Cali running a regional promotion and Nate is just doing god knows what. Nick seems like the only one without a stable form of income.
 
wildchild88 said:
Nick’s last fight was sad, guy looked like he had serious brain / nerve damage. ( from fighting and partying).

On his Insta those guys seemed like they were partying hard on all types of substances all throughout the week for several years. (Probably why he needs the money).

I hope he’s ok but it’s for the best he’s not fighting either way
Click to expand...
I dont think he looked as bad as people think

He threw 500 punches in 3 rounds.

From a technical point of view, his boxing actually looked pretty good. He was defending and rolling with shots well, threw a ton of volume.

He just looked slow. That was the main critique. And obviously showed up out of shape

If he takes it seriously, shows up in shape, I could see him taking a few more against reasonable opponents who are hopefully also out of their primes.

Tony Ferguson would be a perfect fight for them to make. Luque made no sense anyways.

Why waste such a big name on luque.
 
They should have bumped Randy Brown to fight Luque and get Tampa Gambino to fight Bryan Battle
Gambino is fighting a ranked opponent out of decision wins over Nico Price and Brahimaj after a 2-year hiatus. On the other hand, Randy Brown has a decision win over Zaleski and a KO of Salikhov, who were both ranked at some point
 
volcom5 said:
That might be even worst if he’s been in & out, essentially drugs ended his career and he was out here blaming everyone else instead of taking accountability & being responsible for his career. Jake, Gilbert and Nate should be helping him out and try to get him situated with a career. Seems like they all went there separate ways in the past few years. Jake’s out in Vegas running a gym, Melendez is in Cali running a regional promotion and Nate is just doing god knows what. Nick seems like the only one without a stable form of income.
Click to expand...

Nate actually has a family believe it or not.....

456695060_925662016244245_3700088240623276390_n.jpg


Gil and Jake were both on Jaxxon pod with Rampage and still were close and hanging out. The topic of Nick didn't really come up before Gil left except for when they were all fighting together.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Wormwood
Media Cesar Gracie Not Thrilled About Nick Diaz Fighting Vicente Luque
2 3 4
Replies
65
Views
3K
Luthien
Luthien

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,278
Messages
56,511,219
Members
175,260
Latest member
BoobsandPie24

Share this page

Back
Top