Unheralded Truth
Brown Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- May 14, 2017
- Messages
- 4,023
- Reaction score
- 7,826
Just days after his fight with Vicente Luque was scrapped, a private footage went viral showing Nick Diaz sitting on the curb and focusing on a piece of grass to catch fire. This led to widespread concern about the iconic fighter’s mental and physical well-being among fans.
A 1.5 months later, Jake Shields provided an update about the UFC fighter. While Jake refused to divulge details about Diaz’s personal life, he did reassure fans that things are looking up again for his long-time friend.
Then followed silence, but this week his long-time coach Cesar Cracie shared a new picture of his pupil. “Nick is healthy and doing good,” he wrote alongside the picture of Diaz seemingly giving a little smile.