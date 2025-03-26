Media Gracie says Nick Diaz is back and feeling fine, posts a pic

Just days after his fight with Vicente Luque was scrapped, a private footage went viral showing Nick Diaz sitting on the curb and focusing on a piece of grass to catch fire. This led to widespread concern about the iconic fighter’s mental and physical well-being among fans.

A 1.5 months later, Jake Shields provided an update about the UFC fighter. While Jake refused to divulge details about Diaz’s personal life, he did reassure fans that things are looking up again for his long-time friend.

Then followed silence, but this week his long-time coach Cesar Cracie shared a new picture of his pupil. “Nick is healthy and doing good,” he wrote alongside the picture of Diaz seemingly giving a little smile.
 
oFZuWDY.png
 
this looks like a proof of life photo that someone demands during hostage negotiations. all he needs is a newspaper with today's date on it
 
Yeah, not so sure. He looks fine, but his brother looks fine but doesn't talk like he is fine. I don't know that it is attributable to them getting stoned anymore- I think their brains are impaired at baseline from trauma.

There looks to be a new phenomenon being discovered through aging MMA fighters- what the combination of CTE and various drugs do to the brain.

It looks like we will have a steady stream of this with long-time MMA fighters. We just hope they don't spiral into Cain or BJ Penn situations.
 
would love to see him get 1 more win on his resume
but if he never fights again thats OK
i just want Nick to be happy and healthy

he was one of the first MMA fighters i truly remember following and caring about.
 
