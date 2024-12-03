Mayhem Miller offers to help former rival Nick Diaz

Wilmer Digreux
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Sep 17, 2023
- Messages
- 1,753
- Reaction score
- 3,273
By Harry Kettle - December 3, 2024
Jason Miller has offered to help former rival Nick Diaz in the midst of the latter’s recent struggles outside of the cage.
For over two decades now, Nick Diaz has been a prevalent name in the world of mixed martial arts. From Strikeforce to UFC and beyond, he has constantly been a name on everyone’s lips. Unfortunately, in recent times, Diaz appears to have been struggling in more ways than one.
After his proposed fight against Vicente Luque at UFC 310 fell through, Nick was shown attempting to light a piece of grass on fire on video. The clip caused great concern, with many wondering what kind of substances Diaz could be on.
In a recent interview his former foe Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller, of all people, has offered a helping hand.
“The people close to him, his brother, his family, friends. All of you guys that made money off of him, he needs you now. That’s not talking bad on him, it’s just a tough sport we’re in and it’s easy to get tripped up in the wrong things. Super easy. And it’s even harder to come up out of that, so my advice is not for him, it’s for all the people around him to help him to get to a better place in his life.”
Jason Miller has offered to help former rival Nick Diaz in the midst of the latter’s recent struggles outside of the cage.
For over two decades now, Nick Diaz has been a prevalent name in the world of mixed martial arts. From Strikeforce to UFC and beyond, he has constantly been a name on everyone’s lips. Unfortunately, in recent times, Diaz appears to have been struggling in more ways than one.
After his proposed fight against Vicente Luque at UFC 310 fell through, Nick was shown attempting to light a piece of grass on fire on video. The clip caused great concern, with many wondering what kind of substances Diaz could be on.
In a recent interview his former foe Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller, of all people, has offered a helping hand.
Miller wants to help Diaz“We all saw what we saw. I won’t dwell on it too bad, but I think that people in Nick’s life need to gather around, anybody who ever made some money off him, needs to come circle around and help this guy out,” Miller said of Diaz. “We had our beef or whatever since we were kids, but that doesn’t stop me from extending a helping hand to this guy if he needs it. If he’s not ready to take a helping hand, then y’all need to keep on him!
“The people close to him, his brother, his family, friends. All of you guys that made money off of him, he needs you now. That’s not talking bad on him, it’s just a tough sport we’re in and it’s easy to get tripped up in the wrong things. Super easy. And it’s even harder to come up out of that, so my advice is not for him, it’s for all the people around him to help him to get to a better place in his life.”
Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller offers to help former rival Nick Diaz: “We had our beef or whatever since we were kids” | BJPenn.com
Jason Miller has offered to help former rival Nick Diaz in the midst of the latter's recent struggles outside of the cage.
www.bjpenn.com
Last edited: