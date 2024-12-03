Mayhem Miller offers to help former rival Nick Diaz

By Harry Kettle - December 3, 2024
Jason Miller has offered to help former rival Nick Diaz in the midst of the latter’s recent struggles outside of the cage.

Nick Diaz


For over two decades now, Nick Diaz has been a prevalent name in the world of mixed martial arts. From Strikeforce to UFC and beyond, he has constantly been a name on everyone’s lips. Unfortunately, in recent times, Diaz appears to have been struggling in more ways than one.


After his proposed fight against Vicente Luque at UFC 310 fell through, Nick was shown attempting to light a piece of grass on fire on video. The clip caused great concern, with many wondering what kind of substances Diaz could be on.


In a recent interview his former foe Jason ‘Mayhem’ Miller, of all people, has offered a helping hand.


Miller wants to help Diaz​

“We all saw what we saw. I won’t dwell on it too bad, but I think that people in Nick’s life need to gather around, anybody who ever made some money off him, needs to come circle around and help this guy out,” Miller said of Diaz. “We had our beef or whatever since we were kids, but that doesn’t stop me from extending a helping hand to this guy if he needs it. If he’s not ready to take a helping hand, then y’all need to keep on him!

“The people close to him, his brother, his family, friends. All of you guys that made money off of him, he needs you now. That’s not talking bad on him, it’s just a tough sport we’re in and it’s easy to get tripped up in the wrong things. Super easy. And it’s even harder to come up out of that, so my advice is not for him, it’s for all the people around him to help him to get to a better place in his life.”











So i guess the video of Diaz lighting the grass on fire was real? I thought it looked fake but apparently it wasn't. :(
 
Mayhem is out of jail? Good for him!

I remember him going through drug-indued psychosis... having the police outside his apartment and him posting live about how they were going to kill his dog or something. Wild.

Good for him. Hope he's gotten off drugs. The paranoia will slowly subside over the years.

One of the most memorable entrances of all time. What a beast in his prime. Seconds away from choking out Jake Shields to become champion.

But above all, I remember him showing great respect to Sakuraba in Japan. That counts.

 
Nick needs Jesus. This is the blind leading the blind.
 
A very nice sentiment from a person who I hope, (but am not confident) is in any position to give that support.
 
Cooliox said:
Mayhem is out of jail? Good for him!

I remember him going through drug-indued psychosis... having the police outside his apartment and him posting live about how they were going to kill his dog or something. Wild.

Good for him. Hope he's gotten off drugs. The paranoia will slowly subside over the years.

One of the most memorable entrances of all time. What a beast in his prime. Seconds away from choking out Jake Shields to become champion.

But above all, I remember him showing great respect to Sakuraba in Japan. That counts.

Jake shields was done!!!! Ugh bothers me to this day, was fuckin epic to watch though.

Man strike force was insane, like in hindsight they had a beast promotion, whoever their talent scout was did his thing.
 
