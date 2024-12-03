Mayhem Miller offers to help former rival Nick Diaz

Mayhem is out of jail? Good for him!



I remember him going through drug-indued psychosis... having the police outside his apartment and him posting live about how they were going to kill his dog or something. Wild.



Good for him. Hope he's gotten off drugs. The paranoia will slowly subside over the years.



One of the most memorable entrances of all time. What a beast in his prime. Seconds away from choking out Jake Shields to become champion.



But above all, I remember him showing great respect to Sakuraba in Japan. That counts.



