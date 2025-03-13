  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Former UFC Fighter Mayhem Miller Turns Life Around

If there was one fighter I thought would end up dead (already ended up in jail multiple times), it was Mayhem. Happy to say I was wrong.

Based on this recent interview on Helwani’s show, it seems he’s really turned his life around. I had no idea he was doing the news segment on Adam Carolla’s podcast. Apparently he’s known Adam since the Man Show days and they’ve kept in contact throughout the years.

Happy for Jason.

On a side note, Bully Beatdown was my guilty pleasure.



I’ll try to add some cliffs when I finish listening to the interview.

*edit: some cliffs:
•when he no longer had fighting, he couldn’t find an outlet and ended up getting into bad things.
•reached out to some people to help BJ
•would like to help other fighter after fighting not end up going down the path he did
•is currently sober
•reached to try and help Nick
•fighter rarely ask for help because they’re fighters by nature
•in regards to Bryce, “In America, you can be as stupid as you want.”
•at one point was living on the streets
•had enough of hitting rock bottom and went to find help on his own decision
 
VinceArch said:
Cool to see but Mayhem is one of those guys who needs to remain sober for 5 straight years before I think he's turned a new leaf.
Thepaintbucket said:
Ive seen him turn his life around like 10 times now. I am happy for him of course.
came here to say this. doesn't he constantly flip flop between sobriety and literal mayhem?
 
Hopefully this one sticks. Really liked him as a fighter and bully beat down was fun to watch. Honestly one of the few mma guys who was interesting while talking. Most are either mega boring or borderline mentally
Disabled
 
Hard to understand what happened to this guy outside of head trauma. Even thou he was whacky as all get it he was incredibly well put together on a business level, and was a legit MMA celebrity without really having to be great in the cage. His time in Japan was pure entertainment.
 
This might actually be the turnaround that sticks for Jason. He's been through the good and the bad.

He's been friends with Jake for a really long time; undoubtably a great influence in his life.

I also think he sees a lot of himself in Nick, which is likely a wake up call in and of itself.

Considering all the times he's fucked up, and isn't serving a life sentence or laying six feet under, he might really be on the right track at this point.
 
VinceArch said:
Cool to see but Mayhem is one of those guys who needs to remain sober for 5 straight years before I think he's turned a new leaf.
I mean alcoholism/addiction is a life long battle. I've known guys who were sober for 20 years then they relapse and turn into a shitshow again pretty much instantly
 
