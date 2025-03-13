If there was one fighter I thought would end up dead (already ended up in jail multiple times), it was Mayhem. Happy to say I was wrong.



Based on this recent interview on Helwani’s show, it seems he’s really turned his life around. I had no idea he was doing the news segment on Adam Carolla’s podcast. Apparently he’s known Adam since the Man Show days and they’ve kept in contact throughout the years.



Happy for Jason.



On a side note, Bully Beatdown was my guilty pleasure.







I’ll try to add some cliffs when I finish listening to the interview.



*edit: some cliffs:

•when he no longer had fighting, he couldn’t find an outlet and ended up getting into bad things.

•reached out to some people to help BJ

•would like to help other fighter after fighting not end up going down the path he did

•is currently sober

•reached to try and help Nick

•fighter rarely ask for help because they’re fighters by nature

•in regards to Bryce, “In America, you can be as stupid as you want.”

•at one point was living on the streets

•had enough of hitting rock bottom and went to find help on his own decision