Nick Bostrom discusses Simulation theory on JRE

superpunch said: One thing the simulation guys don't take into account is the decreasing computing power of each descending level of simulation away from reality decreasing. Thus decreasing each levels potential size. The simulation at the base level will have much more computational potential, and thus will be able to be much larger and have much more "citizens" than a simulation down at level 100. Click to expand...

I'm not even arguing for it, I just wish Joe could hop on board to entertain it for a single minute so he could talk to his guest while being on the same page. Get the good, more interesting questions going instead of lagging the guest and the interview.This is certainly true, but if it's all we've ever experienced (and are able to experience) then all the details that are in the simulation will be more than we can perceive.Example-- When Resident Evil 4 came out, my room mates couldn't tell if the visuals on the screen were actual footage or a game or what. They weren't used to it and their brains were fooled. I'll bet it's not like that for them now (lol). Imagine if you not only weren't used to a rich-environment simulation, but had nothing else to compare it to (a richer reality). It wouldn't require a perfect or infinite machine because all it needs to do is over-saturate our senses (which are already very limited) and not recreate full reality with far more details than we have never yet experienced.