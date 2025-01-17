Phlog
So here I was pondering if the singularity was already here: https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/the-singularity-is-it-here.4323459/
But now I might be playing with mental illness because my suspicions have progressed.
I think the singularity has been and gone and that now I'm a robot simulating my life exploring meaning.
I've been thinking recently how if I were to be post singularity I would simulate all sorts of realities, be a God etc, but eventually the simulation that would be most appealing would be the one that was maximally meaningful to me.
I think my life is almost perfect and that the imperfections are necessary so as to provide counterweight to the positives. For example having parents wealthy enough to give me a good start but not so wealthy that I don't have to work. Because we see what happens to people that are born with generational wealth. I've got to experience wealth, and poverty but live at above average, which is the scientifically most maximal position for happiness.
It's like that in almost every area.
I remember when I was 4 thinking how everyone else could be a demon, in the programming sense of the word, although at the time I just thought they might be simalcra rather than human. I imagined when I left the room that they might show their real faces and dance about, that my world was essentially a stage.
Now aged 45 I think it might be true again. None of that means I'm going to fuck with the game, I mean it's just as likely I'm just incredibly lucky, someone has to be. But man, the chances are slim.
I don't know what this says about you guys. I don't know why there would be other future robots populating my particular simulation, but then maybe we all do that for each other so as to experience the most.
Even the nature of time and space being a block universe imo is how this would come into being as a simulation. No need to run the program slowly unfolding as it's created, the whole entity would be created by infinite processing power in an infinitely short space of time. It would only be our perception of it that would require linear time and space progression.
