Next for Izzy?

He's now lost 3 out of his last 4 and there definitely won't be a rematch for the belt. Plus, for what it's worth this is twice in a row now he's gotten to fight for the belt immediately (his next fight) after losing it. To top it off, Dana also explicitly said Sean is next for the title.



Just wanted to clear that up.

That said, Khamzat and Bobby are fighting for essentially the next title shot in their Abu Dhabi matchup in two months. So if those two are booked, and Sean is next for the belt, who is Izzy fighting , and when? ..



Personally, I would like to see Izzy fight Khamzat at some point, hopefully soonish. That's a stylistic clash that intrigues me. If I'm an Izzy fan though, I'd want to see him step away from the big stage and lights for a bit a get a little bounce back scrap like Imavov or something..



It sounds like he might be taking at least 6-8 months off honestly..