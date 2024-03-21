Scerpi
Congrates Leticia James.... You "Got" Trump
But meanwhile
A migrant TikToker with a 500,000-strong online following is offering his comrades tips on how to “invade” unoccupied homes and invoke squatter’s rights in the United States.
Venezuelan national Leonel Moreno, who appears to live in a suburb of Columbus, Ohio, said in a recent video that under US law, “if a house is not inhabited, we can seize it.”
He appeared to be referring to adverse possession laws, commonly known as squatter’s rights, which allow unlawful property occupants rights over the property they occupy without the owner’s consent, in certain circumstances.
Moreno claimed in the viral TikTok clip, which has drawn more than 3.9 million views, that he has “African friends” who have “already taken about seven homes.”
The house, however, came with a unique problem: A tenant who wouldn’t leave, would first claim squatters' rights and then file for bankruptcy in a move the family’s lawyer argued would intend to activate a stay of action and protect him from litigation while keeping the house safely out of the Landas' posession.
Brett Flores, a 32-year-old nurse, lived in the home as part of his duties as caretaker of the previous owner, Bernand Fernandez, who ultimately passed away at the age of 80 on Jan. 12, 2023. Flores, who received $3000 a month for his services, claimed that Fernandez gave him permission to remain, but has failed to produce supporting evidence.
Well... not just New York
I know what Lefties say... Landlord's are evil and deserve this treatment anyway
Anyway... How is this tolerated? What are the legal loopholes and why haven't lawmakers closed them? Who's rights are they more concerned about?
