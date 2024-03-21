Crime New York has a Brand.... Squatters

Scerpi

Scerpi

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Feb 24, 2008
Messages
17,887
Reaction score
30,180
Congrates Leticia James.... You "Got" Trump

But meanwhile



TikTokker tells illegal immigrants how to ‘invade’ American homes and invoke squatter’s rights​

nypost.com

TikTokker tells illegal immigrants how to ‘invade’ American homes and invoke squatter’s rights

A migrant TikToker with a 500,000-strong online following is offering his comrades tips on how to “invade” unoccupied homes and invoke squatter’s rights in the United States. Venezuelan…
nypost.com nypost.com
A migrant TikToker with a 500,000-strong online following is offering his comrades tips on how to “invade” unoccupied homes and invoke squatter’s rights in the United States.

Venezuelan national Leonel Moreno, who appears to live in a suburb of Columbus, Ohio, said in a recent video that under US law, “if a house is not inhabited, we can seize it.”

He appeared to be referring to adverse possession laws, commonly known as squatter’s rights, which allow unlawful property occupants rights over the property they occupy without the owner’s consent, in certain circumstances.

Moreno claimed in the viral TikTok clip, which has drawn more than 3.9 million views, that he has “African friends” who have “already taken about seven homes.”



Caretaker, squatter blocks family from $2 million dream home in Queens via legal loophole​

www.fox5ny.com

Caretaker, squatter blocks family from $2 million dream home in Queens via legal loophole

Many residents did not know that the man was squatting at the home down the street.
www.fox5ny.com www.fox5ny.com
The house, however, came with a unique problem: A tenant who wouldn’t leave, would first claim squatters' rights and then file for bankruptcy in a move the family’s lawyer argued would intend to activate a stay of action and protect him from litigation while keeping the house safely out of the Landas' posession.

Brett Flores, a 32-year-old nurse, lived in the home as part of his duties as caretaker of the previous owner, Bernand Fernandez, who ultimately passed away at the age of 80 on Jan. 12, 2023. Flores, who received $3000 a month for his services, claimed that Fernandez gave him permission to remain, but has failed to produce supporting evidence.



Well... not just New York





I know what Lefties say... Landlord's are evil and deserve this treatment anyway

Anyway... How is this tolerated? What are the legal loopholes and why haven't lawmakers closed them? Who's rights are they more concerned about?
 
Its time for the communities to go Charles Bronson on those Cock Roaches.
 
Lucas1980 said:
Its time for the communities to go Charles Bronson on those Cock Roaches.
Click to expand...

Do you have any idea how fascist that sentiment is?

Supporters of fascism dehumanize the "other", often calling them "cockroaches" or "vermin", so that killing them seems natural.

And here you are saying they should be killed, right out of the gate. Who do you imagine you'd be in Nazi Germany? You're incredibly comfortable with their rhetoric.

I know you guys really hate books and learning but honestly, pick one up some time.
 
Loiosh said:
Do you have any idea how fascist that sentiment is?

Supporters of fascism dehumanize the "other", often calling them "cockroaches" or "vermin", so that killing them seems natural.

And here you are saying they should be killed, right out of the gate. Who do you imagine you'd be in Nazi Germany? You're incredibly comfortable with their rhetoric.

I know you guys really hate books and learning but honestly, pick one up some time.
Click to expand...
They are unwanted vermin invading another's property so they are indeed the human equivalent of a "Cock Roach"...so go kick rocks with that virtue signaling "Fascist" nonsense and be a queen somewhere else.
 
Loiosh said:
Do you have any idea how fascist that sentiment is?

Supporters of fascism dehumanize the "other", often calling them "cockroaches" or "vermin", so that killing them seems natural.

And here you are saying they should be killed, right out of the gate. Who do you imagine you'd be in Nazi Germany? You're incredibly comfortable with their rhetoric.

I know you guys really hate books and learning but honestly, pick one up some time.
Click to expand...

lol... What?

Are you having a seizure?
 
Oh wow another totally organic and totally not foreign influenced outrage story that right wingers all happen to be spreading to each other and all over the internet at the same time.

I totally believe that migrant on tiktok has 500,000 natural and real followers too. This is all very real.
 
Scerpi said:
lol... What?

Are you having a seizure?
Click to expand...

Lucas has casually called people cockroaches several times and what I said about dehumanization is absolutely true. The Nazis preferred "vermin", in Rwanda it was "cockroaches".

You don't see it because you're blind to that kind of rhetoric from the right.
 
NY is a shit hole.

If you stop a bad guy, you go to prison.
If you stop a person from invading your home, they get your home.
If a random nutter woman, that you don't know accuses you of rape, with no evidence, no witnesses, just her word, from decades ago, you lose $100 million.
If you do real estate deals, you get your buildings and assets seized.

Why anyone want to live there or do business there is amazingly dumb.
 
Last edited:
Vermin probably cause less property damage. Probably shouldn't despecies them by comparing them to breathing garbage like squatters
 
Loiosh said:
Do you have any idea how fascist that sentiment is?

Supporters of fascism dehumanize the "other", often calling them "cockroaches" or "vermin", so that killing them seems natural.

And here you are saying they should be killed, right out of the gate. Who do you imagine you'd be in Nazi Germany? You're incredibly comfortable with their rhetoric.

I know you guys really hate books and learning but honestly, pick one up some time.
Click to expand...
Ohhh fuck off you self-righteous prick. Someone breaking into your home with the intent of living there without your permission is a piece of trash, and here you are defending them.
 
Loiosh said:
Lucas has casually called people cockroaches several times and what I said about dehumanization is absolutely true. The Nazis preferred "vermin", in Rwanda it was "cockroaches".

You don't see it because you're blind to that kind of rhetoric from the right.
Click to expand...

These squatters are literal pieces of shit. Fuck em... They're ruining people's lives and causing tens of thousands of dollars in lost income and legal fees.

Yes, they're the human versions of cockroaches.

You know that once they're finally removed, they'll find another home for sale or other home that's temporarily empty and start the process all over again.

It's despicable that woman was arrested and put in handcuffs trying to remove those squatters.




 
Wow allowing this to happen. These guys studied and researched the law and know what to do long before homeowner comes to premise. This is trained army who was unleashed purposly for this
 
Scerpi said:
These squatters are literal pieces of shit. Fuck em... They're ruining people's lives and causing tens of thousands of dollars in lost income and legal fees.

Yes, they're the human versions of cockroaches.

You know that once they're finally removed, they'll find another home for sale or other home that's temporarily empty and start the process all over again.

It's despicable that woman was arrested and put in handcuffs trying to remove those squatters.




Click to expand...


Do you think they should be executed?
 
Lucas1980 said:
Its time for the communities to go Charles Bronson on those Cock Roaches.
Click to expand...
www.dailymail.co.uk

Vigilantes show up to evict 'squatters' at Queens home

Adele Andaloro inherited her family's home in Flushing, when her parents died, but was aghast when she discovered that squatters had moved into her childhood home.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk

Vigilantes show up to evict 'squatters' at Queens home where owner was arrested - as neighbors reveal THREE people have been living there for free and carrying out work inside

Two vigilantes have showed up to evict three brazen squatters who are living at a New York City home after its owner was arrested after she tried to remove them.

Adele Andaloro inherited her family's home, located in Flushing, Queens, but she was left aghast when squatters moved into her childhood home last month.

Andaloro confronted the squatters herself - and was subsequently arrested when one of the men inside called the police on her for changing the locks.

The furious homeowner, who had been in the process of selling the home, said: 'I'm really fearful that these people are going to get away with stealing my home.'

She also shared her fear that by the time authorities look into the matter, it may be more than 30 days since they moved in. Crucially, squatters in New York have rights after occupying a residence for more than a month.

Vigilantes drove squatters out of woman's house. This is going to continue if nothing is done.
 
squatters rights is one of the most retarded things i've ever heard.
literally laws for criminals.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

PEB
Opinion Should revenge attacks on social media personalities have a new set of laws?
Replies
16
Views
485
Anewt
Anewt

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,437
Messages
55,278,611
Members
174,715
Latest member
cejayz

Share this page

Back
Top