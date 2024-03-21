Lucas1980 said: Its time for the communities to go Charles Bronson on those Cock Roaches. Click to expand...

Vigilantes show up to evict 'squatters' at Queens home where owner was arrested - as neighbors reveal THREE people have been living there for free and carrying out work insideTwo vigilantes have showed up to evict three brazen squatters who are living at a New York City home after its owner was arrested after she tried to remove them.Adele Andaloro inherited her family's home, located in Flushing, Queens, but she was left aghast when squatters moved into her childhood home last month.Andaloro confronted the squatters herself - and was subsequently arrested when one of the men inside called the police on her for changing the locks.The furious homeowner, who had been in the process of selling the home, said: 'I'm really fearful that these people are going to get away with stealing my home.'She also shared her fear that by the time authorities look into the matter, it may be more than 30 days since they moved in. Crucially, squatters in New York have rights after occupying a residence for more than a month.Vigilantes drove squatters out of woman's house. This is going to continue if nothing is done.