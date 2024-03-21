Cops arrest homeowner instead of squatters

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
Messages
28,132
Reaction score
35,577
This lady inherited a house from her parents, squatters moved in before she could sell it, she confronts the squatters, gets them out, changes the locks, then the squatters call the police and have her arrested because apparently it's illegal to change locks.

13wham.com

NY homeowner arrested after changing locks on alleged squatters, report says

The home in question was passed down to the homeowner by her parents, a NYC outlet reports.
13wham.com 13wham.com

I don't understand why they don't change these laws. Why is squatting even a thing anymore?
 
I read the title and thought - gotta be in some leftist shithole... nailed it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,446
Messages
55,279,010
Members
174,715
Latest member
cejayz

Share this page

Back
Top