Cops arrest homeowner instead of squatters

NY homeowner arrested after changing locks on alleged squatters, report says The home in question was passed down to the homeowner by her parents, a NYC outlet reports.

This lady inherited a house from her parents, squatters moved in before she could sell it, she confronts the squatters, gets them out, changes the locks, then the squatters call the police and have her arrested because apparently it's illegal to change locks.I don't understand why they don't change these laws. Why is squatting even a thing anymore?