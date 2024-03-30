LeBron James is 'very concerned' about squatters in nearby $5M home The NBA star, 39, bought an extravagant $36.8 million mansion in Beverly Hills in 2022 before tearing it down to build his dream home.

LeBron James is reportedly 'very concerned' about squatters in his southern California neighborhood who have taken over a $4.3million home.The NBA star, 39, bought an extravagant $36.8 million mansion in Beverly Hills in 2022 before tearing it down to build his dream home near the properties of A-listers such as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.Just two doors down from his property, squatters have taken over a home which they are allegedly using to throw cocaine parties, as reported by Curbed.According to the outlet, 'one of the neighbors got in touch with LeBron James' house manager. They were told James was very concerned.'The four-bedroom, six-bathroom home at on Beverly Grove Place had been on the market sitting empty for months before squatters moved in in October.As DailyMail.com previously reported, the squatters have been throwing near-nightly raucous rave parties – and police are powerless to shut them down.The parties often don't start until 2 am, run on for hours, and have resulted in assaults, fires and arrests since they began in celeb-packed Beverly Hills.At one point the 'squatters' were even advertising rooms in the 5,857 sq ft home on Booking.com for $300 per night and charged hundreds of party guests $75 entry fees at the gate.They claim that they are valid tenants, though the homeowner and property agent deny any rental agreements exist.Billionaires Jeff Bezos, Steve Wynn and Ron Burkle all live within half a mile of the home.James's house manager, who asked not to be named, said that he had to keep security guards at the NBA star's building site 24/7 in part because of the squatters' parties.Pretty funny these celebrities donated and endorsed the politicians that enabled squatters.