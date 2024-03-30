Social LeBron James 'Concerned' by Squatters Near His California Home

www.dailymail.co.uk

LeBron James is 'very concerned' about squatters in nearby $5M home

The NBA star, 39, bought an extravagant $36.8 million mansion in Beverly Hills in 2022 before tearing it down to build his dream home.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk

LeBron James is 'very concerned' about squatters in nearby $5MILLION home throwing 'cocaine orgy parties' in ritzy neighborhood he shares with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

LeBron James is reportedly 'very concerned' about squatters in his southern California neighborhood who have taken over a $4.3million home.

The NBA star, 39, bought an extravagant $36.8 million mansion in Beverly Hills in 2022 before tearing it down to build his dream home near the properties of A-listers such as Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

Just two doors down from his property, squatters have taken over a home which they are allegedly using to throw cocaine parties, as reported by Curbed.

According to the outlet, 'one of the neighbors got in touch with LeBron James' house manager. They were told James was very concerned.'

The four-bedroom, six-bathroom home at on Beverly Grove Place had been on the market sitting empty for months before squatters moved in in October.

As DailyMail.com previously reported, the squatters have been throwing near-nightly raucous rave parties – and police are powerless to shut them down.

The parties often don't start until 2 am, run on for hours, and have resulted in assaults, fires and arrests since they began in celeb-packed Beverly Hills.

At one point the 'squatters' were even advertising rooms in the 5,857 sq ft home on Booking.com for $300 per night and charged hundreds of party guests $75 entry fees at the gate.

They claim that they are valid tenants, though the homeowner and property agent deny any rental agreements exist.

Billionaires Jeff Bezos, Steve Wynn and Ron Burkle all live within half a mile of the home.

James's house manager, who asked not to be named, said that he had to keep security guards at the NBA star's building site 24/7 in part because of the squatters' parties.

Pretty funny these celebrities donated and endorsed the politicians that enabled squatters.
 
I earnestly don’t understand anyone who supports “squatters rights”.

For once, outside of basketball, I agree with LeBern.
 
Maybe that's why he was a brick machine last night.

<mma4>

Edit: No, they were on the road. LeCan bless.

Hope they get the squatters out of there.
 
If only the government would take a stand... oh well...
 
Rob Battisti said:
I earnestly don’t understand anyone who supports “squatters rights”.

For once, outside of basketball, I agree with LeBern.
I honestly don't understand why the govt doesn't adjust the laws in the states where this is an issue. Makes me glad to live in Texas at least for this issue.
 
Cajun said:
I honestly don't understand why the govt doesn't adjust the laws in the states where this is an issue. Makes me glad to live in Texas at least for this issue.
I recall seeing Dallas has a lot of squatters when I was reading more about this stuff a few days back. Could be wrong but I think it's an issue pretty much right across the country.
 
Sweater of AV said:
I recall seeing Dallas has a lot of squatters when I was reading more about this stuff a few days back. Could be wrong but I think it's an issue pretty much right across the country.
Interesting. From what I've read its not too difficult to get them out here. Not sure unless the owners aren't around to throw them out. They dont have the rights here to stay and squatting is a criminal offense. It is a 10 year continuous residence timeframe for squatters to have rights
 
Last edited:
Sweater of AV said:
I recall seeing Dallas has a lot of squatters when I was reading more about this stuff a few days back. Could be wrong but I think it's an issue pretty much right across the country.
www.cbsnews.com

Gov. DeSantis signs bill targeting residential 'squatters'

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed a bill aimed at quickly removing residential "squatters."
www.cbsnews.com www.cbsnews.com

Florida signed a law that goes info effect July that gives the homeowners the ability to contact law enforcement to immediately remove the squatters.


The individual has unlawfully entered and remains on the property
• The individual has been directed to leave the property by the owner but has not done so; and
• The individual is not a current or former tenant in a legal dispute.

The law makes it:
• A first-degree misdemeanor for making a false statement in writing to obtain real property or for knowingly and willfully presenting a falsified document conveying property rights;
• A second-degree felony for any person who unlawfully occupies or trespasses in a residential dwelling and who intentionally causes $1,000 or more in damages; and
• A first-degree felony for knowingly advertising the sale or rent of a residential property without legal authority or ownership.
 
White Whale said:
www.cbsnews.com

Gov. DeSantis signs bill targeting residential 'squatters'

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed a bill aimed at quickly removing residential "squatters."
www.cbsnews.com www.cbsnews.com

Florida signed a law that goes info effect July that gives the homeowners the ability to contact law enforcement to immediately remove the squatters.


The individual has unlawfully entered and remains on the property
• The individual has been directed to leave the property by the owner but has not done so; and
• The individual is not a current or former tenant in a legal dispute.

The law makes it:
• A first-degree misdemeanor for making a false statement in writing to obtain real property or for knowingly and willfully presenting a falsified document conveying property rights;
• A second-degree felony for any person who unlawfully occupies or trespasses in a residential dwelling and who intentionally causes $1,000 or more in damages; and
• A first-degree felony for knowingly advertising the sale or rent of a residential property without legal authority or ownership.
That's awesome. Here you still have to get a court order. Maybe they will follow Florida
 
White Whale said:
www.cbsnews.com

Gov. DeSantis signs bill targeting residential 'squatters'

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed a bill aimed at quickly removing residential "squatters."
www.cbsnews.com www.cbsnews.com

Florida signed a law that goes info effect July that gives the homeowners the ability to contact law enforcement to immediately remove the squatters.


The individual has unlawfully entered and remains on the property
• The individual has been directed to leave the property by the owner but has not done so; and
• The individual is not a current or former tenant in a legal dispute.

The law makes it:
• A first-degree misdemeanor for making a false statement in writing to obtain real property or for knowingly and willfully presenting a falsified document conveying property rights;
• A second-degree felony for any person who unlawfully occupies or trespasses in a residential dwelling and who intentionally causes $1,000 or more in damages; and
• A first-degree felony for knowingly advertising the sale or rent of a residential property without legal authority or ownership.
Another common sense law from Florida. The only way this stuff changes is if the liberal asshats like Newsome behind these pro criminal laws gets squatted themselves.
 
Cajun said:
Interesting. From what I've read its not too difficult to get them out here. Not sure unless the owners aren't around to throw them out. Don't believe they have the rights here to stay and squatting is a criminal offense. It is a 10 year continuous residence timeframe for squatters to have rights
I think we're talking about different things. It takes 10 years for someone to legally take possession (there are similar time frames in other states -- New York is 10 years as well) but you can't just toss squatters out without going through a formal eviction process (similar to most other states). It may be that the process is faster in Texas though.
 
sad-nba.gif
 
Sweater of AV said:
I think we're talking about different things. It takes 10 years for someone to actually legally own the property (there are similar time fames in other states -- New York is 10 years as well) but you can't just toss squatters out without going through a formal eviction process (similar to most other states). It may be that the process is faster in Texas though.
No. Here you have to get an order. But they cannot stay. You have to file. That's the part apparently Florida is skipping. You are right on the 10 years but not sure how they stay indefinitely in some of these other states.
 
What is it with squatters at the moment

it's been a problem for as long as squatters rights have been a thing, yet this week every media outlet and shit head celebrity is talking about it.
 
- Lebron doesn't likes cops and now calls them?<lol><respect>
Maybe theres some social works nearby.
Go talk to the squatters. You were so tough on twitter exposing a cop doing his job.

Btw. Sha-king>Lebron
 
Cajun said:
No. Here you have to get an order. But they cannot stay. You have to file. That's the part apparently Florida is skipping. You are right on the 10 years but not sure how they stay indefinitely in some of these other states.
Well, as I'm reading about it, there doesn't seem to be a huge difference in the general process between Texas and other states.

innago.com

Texas Squatter's Rights & Adverse Possession Laws [2024] - Innago

In this blog article, we will be walking through some of the essential protections and rights given to squatters in Texas.
innago.com innago.com

In Texas, as in almost all other states, removing a squatter necessitates the full judicial eviction process. Treating the squatter like any other tenant ensures that any adverse possession claim they file is invalid. If you find out that a squatter is living in your property, you need to provide a proper eviction notice, file a formal eviction complaint in court, and attend (or get your attorney to attend) a hearing to lawfully remove the squatter.

Here is an overview of the Texas eviction process for squatters:

  1. The owner must send a formal eviction notice, as per Texas eviction laws. In Texas, the default notice is a three-day notice to quit, but landlords can enforce a shorter or longer notice period if it is specified in the lease agreement.
  2. After the notice period has expired, the owner must file a complaint of forcible detainer with the Texas Justice of the Peace Court. Filing for immediate possession may expedite the eviction process.
  3. The court will issue a summons or “citation” to court, which must be served to the squatter by the sheriff or constable.
  4. The owner must attend a hearing to present evidence of lawful ownership of the property to the judge.
  5. Upon confirming ownership, the judge will issue a writ of possession after five days have passed since the judgment. The writ gives the squatter final notice to leave.
  6. If the squatter does not move out within 24 hours after the writ is served, the sheriff will return to forcibly remove the squatter and restore legal possession to the owner.
Remember that police officers cannot remove squatters—you must call the sheriff, who has the appropriate jurisdiction to remove the squatter.
 
Sweater of AV said:
Well, as I'm reading about it, there doesn't seem to be a huge difference in the general process between Texas and other states.

innago.com

Texas Squatter's Rights & Adverse Possession Laws [2024] - Innago

In this blog article, we will be walking through some of the essential protections and rights given to squatters in Texas.
innago.com innago.com

In Texas, as in almost all other states, removing a squatter necessitates the full judicial eviction process. Treating the squatter like any other tenant ensures that any adverse possession claim they file is invalid. If you find out that a squatter is living in your property, you need to provide a proper eviction notice, file a formal eviction complaint in court, and attend (or get your attorney to attend) a hearing to lawfully remove the squatter.

Here is an overview of the Texas eviction process for squatters:

  1. The owner must send a formal eviction notice, as per Texas eviction laws. In Texas, the default notice is a three-day notice to quit, but landlords can enforce a shorter or longer notice period if it is specified in the lease agreement.
  2. After the notice period has expired, the owner must file a complaint of forcible detainer with the Texas Justice of the Peace Court. Filing for immediate possession may expedite the eviction process.
  3. The court will issue a summons or “citation” to court, which must be served to the squatter by the sheriff or constable.
  4. The owner must attend a hearing to present evidence of lawful ownership of the property to the judge.
  5. Upon confirming ownership, the judge will issue a writ of possession after five days have passed since the judgment. The writ gives the squatter final notice to leave.
  6. If the squatter does not move out within 24 hours after the writ is served, the sheriff will return to forcibly remove the squatter and restore legal possession to the owner.
Remember that police officers cannot remove squatters—you must call the sheriff, who has the appropriate jurisdiction to remove the squatter.
Thx. Must just be easier here. Even with all the illegals it's not a big problem
 
The Big Yin said:
What is it with squatters at the moment

it's been a problem for as long as squatters rights have been a thing, yet this week every media outlet and shit head celebrity is talking about it.
A woman lost her parents home due to squatters. Another woman was murdered by squatters. A illegal made z video on how to take people's homes due to squatter rights. This are all recent things that happened.
 
