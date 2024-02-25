Neighbor next door committed suicide

Feeling quite sad about it..



A part of me wishes i knew she'd been suffering this much and would've tried to say something, a word of encouragement, anything to just keep fighting and trying to find peace



could tell she was fairly isolated, when you share a thin wall with someone, you can pick up a lot about their habits. She didn't seem to do much other than work. No friends came over, didn't even really hear her talk on the phone or anything for the last few months.



Sad stuff man.. you never really know what someone's going through.



To anyone reading, take the lesson from me, if you feel someone may benefit from a word of encouragement, hope or whatever, say it. You never know how much they may need it.