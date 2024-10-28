My top stories of 308

6. Ehhhh: Murphy vs Ige - Sorry to say it but Ige is so decision prone (and the score cards hate him). I like him. I think he's fast, powerful, tough, a good guy and solid everywhere. As for Murphy I get Edwards vibes. He's quietly coming up and he's a step ahead of his opponents. Good Close elbows and hard to dominate. And with all that said... I wasn't excited at all for this fight. And nor should've I been



5. Injuries create non existent fights: RDA vs Neal, Rob vs Chimaev, Barnett vs Kennedy - A few fights were just straight up voided. The most jarring is RDA. That was so sad. Who could forget his fights with Pettis/Bendo and here we are. I would never fathom such an early blowout and I don't even know how to see his next fights going... Barnett is way too heavy and short. Kennedy could effortlessly dominate long, Barnett showed me you have to be in his space for him to prevail. We love his attitude and style but he is so limited. He needs to lose weight. I couldnt imagine Kennedy suffering the same injury. As for Rob... I think we all just wish the fight went longer. We've been waiting like all year for one of the most compelling matchups to date



4. The worst of judging: Leal vs Fakhirtinov makes me want to vomit. This is the only subject I threaded yesterday. There's no region I can see more judging corruption. All credibility is stripped. In what should've been an epic entrance to an incredible card we end in complete fucking injustice, shamelessness, thievery, embarrassment, buzzkill. Rinat is tough and was always in the fight, but I had Leal 2-1 or possibly 3-0 without a shadow of doubt. These people fucking ruin shit (judges) through incompetence and corruption, way to suck sanctity from what should be an honest game, I hope you can live with this nonsense



3. Tight ass card: Through and through the luster of an Abu Dhabi card put off an incredible card. Rebeczi fight mightve been the best of the year. We saw perhaps a new star in Aslan. Abus fight was pretty crisp, opening fight, Basharat, Ank (although no boogeyman) vs Rakcic, main event... Through and through I felt everyone was pretty high level and made some great matchups. But not all of them...



2. No matter how old I get shit can still surprise me. This sport and the sports I love will always show me something new: Bullet vs Patrosyian - Not just a double spinning backfist, but a double from both directions. This goes up there with the Showtime Kick (no KO), reverse standing elbow from Silva, Buckley jumping back kick off of leg catch. These are all precious moments that captured our imagination. Bullet is actually improving imo. His character and fighting style is priceless. They have to find him a way to fight waybound from that place



1. No Country for Old Men/They were undefeated for a reason: Whitaker vs Chimaev/Holloway vs Topuria - In the main and co main we wanted our long term heroes to prevail but this is a story as old as time. Not calling Max or Rob "old", but their careers may be.



I'm not a betting man but if I were to choose a likely winner in these fights this is what I should've considered: Max and Robert haven't just lost multiple times, they've been finished. Sure Max hasn't been KOed but he got beat terribly by Poirier 2x and stopped by Volk #3. And all those trading wars. The most we can tack on the opponents is Herbert hurt Ilir and Khamzat had a back and forth with Burns/got dropped. They just haven't revealed these moments



Khamzat put Robert in a rare position for him and broke his fucking teeth with a face crank. I've only seen that once. Nobody brought that suffocating grappling to him ever before, not DDP and not Yoel. Khamzat when he shows up is just so imposing but his future availability is still dubious to me. I don't know what to say for Rob but I love him. He looked like he'd survive and drag it out but that crank happened and i had no idea his teeth were so fucked, I mean wouldn't that manifest in his striking fights?



Topuria is the real McCoy RN. He may become FW goat. He's tough, fast, heavy hitting and never stops pressuring. If Max was hittable which is always his fun freestyle he was always in danger. The same can't be said for Ilir nor was he someone to be styled on. Max can comeback but I don't think he will ever beat Ilir, he is probably healthier at 155. As for Ilir... the world is his oyster apparently