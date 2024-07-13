MW is so chaotic because of Khamzat

They had so many more meaningful matchups to do instead of casting Khamzat in a contender fight. Strickland vs. Whittaker, Strickland vs. Jared, Izzy vs. Strickland 2, Izzy vs. Whittaker 4, etc.

They should of kept Vettori, Costa, Hermansson vs. Khamzat. They had so many shelved MWs to have him compete against to certify himself but they gifted him a title contender fight without beating a prestigious MW which is just nuts.

Judging on how active, DDP is as champ, one of these MWs are going to get fucked over which is not ideal considering Whittaker and Strickland are not fresh meat anymore.
 
Izzy vs Whittaker 4? Strickland/Cannonier already happened too.
 
I'd still like Khamzat to beat a top 5 guy before he gets a title shot, but who knows what's going to happen.
 
Thesnake101 said:
Izzy vs Whittaker 4? Strickland/Cannonier already happened too.
Click to expand...
they wouldn't be ideal but they atleast make sense if you want filter out people for the next title shot. Costa had no business fighting Strickland. The dude shouldn't be ranked in 2024.
 
I don't know, he was promised a title shot for beating Usman because Costa couldn't show up that day. Then matched with Whittaker for a title shot and then his health problems took him out. It's pretty stupid what's been going on with his career.
 
I don't get what is chaotic. Could somebody help me out?

The one thing I thought of is how Sean thinks the more liberal politics in Canada is the single reason he's not a champion. Refuses to fight anybody if it's not a title fight because of this,
while the UFC want to keep his jab heavy style away from that spotlight. But I don't see how we should blame Chimaev for this?
 
Until Khamzat can actually show up and string together a couple of wins against solid top 5-10 guys, I think it's time to stop giving him attention and move on to actually active fighters.
 
