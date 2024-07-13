MW is so chaotic because of Khamzat

They had so many more meaningful matchups to do instead of casting Khamzat in a contender fight. Strickland vs. Whittaker, Strickland vs. Jared, Izzy vs. Strickland 2, Izzy vs. Whittaker 4, etc.



They should of kept Vettori, Costa, Hermansson vs. Khamzat. They had so many shelved MWs to have him compete against to certify himself but they gifted him a title contender fight without beating a prestigious MW which is just nuts.



Judging on how active, DDP is as champ, one of these MWs are going to get fucked over which is not ideal considering Whittaker and Strickland are not fresh meat anymore.