Who is next in line after Izzy for the titleshot now....

Khamzat is out of the title picture for another year now. That being addressed, it should of been Strickland vs. Whittaker for the title eliminator if they wanted to grant Izzy the immediate callback. Unfortunately, Jared is done in terms of getting a TS.....So I assume the match to make would be Imavov vs. Strickland/Whittaker? I feel like Strickland and Rob deserve the TS. But the way that the UFC scrambled all the matchups feels like one of them is gonna get screwed and have to fight another title eliminator or sit out for a while.



At the lower echeleons of the division, I feel like there are a lot of younger dudes at MW that can be challenged by the more experience like Shara/Bo vs. Vettori/Costa/and even Kevin Holland because that man loves to fight. Bo could probably wait another 5 years but I don't see why not feed Shara to lions.