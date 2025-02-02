It's called "we do a little K1 matchmaking in the MW division"

mister piscadinha
izzy, if he decides to keep fighting, should face shara
imavov won't fight for the title anytime soon, so he should face the loser of ddp vs strickland
mvp is now HOT at MW, so he could face fellow striker and perennial top15 MW roman kopylov
let the strikers strike, alright?
