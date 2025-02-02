  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

It's called "we do a little K1 matchmaking in the MW division"

izzy, if he decides to keep fighting, should face shara

imavov won't fight for the title anytime soon, so he should face the loser of ddp vs strickland

mvp is now HOT at MW, so he could face fellow striker and perennial top15 MW roman kopylov

let the strikers strike, alright?
 
I think MVP vs Cesar Almeida is a better fight because kopylov usually blankets people he can't strike with which is what he did to cesar almeida. Cesar almeida can't wrestle so it'd be a pure striking match
 
