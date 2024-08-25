MW belt

PEDRO IVO RUSSO MIRANDA

PEDRO IVO RUSSO MIRANDA

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Oct 22, 2021
Messages
701
Reaction score
1,168
Assuming Strickland is the #1 contender, who do you think should be the next ?

Winner of Whittaker vs Chimaev
Or
Winner of Borralho vs Imavov
?

Borralho vs imavov Ins't booked, but I think makes all sense.
Both hold a win over Cannonier.
Imavov wasn't that hurt as Caio , but that's one of the most questionable stoppage of all time.
Book those two.

Considering Khamzat have such low frequency and we don't know when he's gonna show again, I tend to give more chances to Borralho vs Imavov winner (Assuming Khamzat wins, if Whittaker wins maybe he should be next against Strickland or DDP)

But DDP seems to be the type to sit in his belt for long times too, so never know.

Maybe they do a title eliminator with the winner of those two fights, but tbh I prefer not.
Both are great figths to emerge fresh title contenders and expect both grant title shots.

What you guys think about?
 
ddp has already beat izzy, strickland and whitakker pretty decisively.

i would rather see him against somoene else. Khamzat or costa brothers. If he fights forest whitaker again i wouldn't mind that as whitaker has been a workhorse and deserves the shot.
 
Whittaker vs. Chimaev winner is next, or Strickland. Dana says Strickland, but injuries and oppurtunity are a thing, so who knows.

Cow is definitey getting a push, but he needs 2ish more wins. Maybe 3 if his wins are boring or controversial.
 
Of all those I think Imavov is the easiest opponent for DDP.
DDP vs Khamzat and DDP vs Borralho seems all good fights for me.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

RockyLockridge
How would you guys match up the MW top 15?
Replies
19
Views
931
Ladder Master
Ladder Master
tornado362
Fights to make after Cannonier vs. Borralho
Replies
10
Views
275
Kenny Powerth
Kenny Powerth
CatchtheseHands
What's next for Sean and Jared?
Replies
8
Views
350
filthybliss
filthybliss
filthybliss
MW is so chaotic because of Khamzat
2
Replies
38
Views
831
Tweak896
Tweak896
filthybliss
Who is next in line after Izzy for the titleshot now....
2
Replies
30
Views
599
Timewarp
T

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,976
Messages
56,089,461
Members
175,068
Latest member
paulo kyokushin

Share this page

Back
Top