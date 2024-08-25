Assuming Strickland is the #1 contender, who do you think should be the next ?



Winner of Whittaker vs Chimaev

Or

Winner of Borralho vs Imavov

?



Borralho vs imavov Ins't booked, but I think makes all sense.

Both hold a win over Cannonier.

Imavov wasn't that hurt as Caio , but that's one of the most questionable stoppage of all time.

Book those two.



Considering Khamzat have such low frequency and we don't know when he's gonna show again, I tend to give more chances to Borralho vs Imavov winner (Assuming Khamzat wins, if Whittaker wins maybe he should be next against Strickland or DDP)



But DDP seems to be the type to sit in his belt for long times too, so never know.



Maybe they do a title eliminator with the winner of those two fights, but tbh I prefer not.

Both are great figths to emerge fresh title contenders and expect both grant title shots.



What you guys think about?