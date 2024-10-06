Siver!
My experience of Facebook is that it seems to be cancelling itself.
Booting people for no reason, shutting down perfectly valid pages for no reason...
... Musk is a moron, but whatever is going on with Zuckerberg's Facebook seems to be going under the radar.
It seems intent on destroying itself as people use it less and less. I'm not even sure what it's attempting to respond to?
