Mittens said: I don't use Facebook for much else than some concert events and keeping in touch with some acquaintances, so not really paying any attention to the tomfoolery and shenanigans. (and never had any reason to even consider reqistering for Twitter)



But I did notice the idiots trying to repeatedly ban the (semi-official - endorsed by the heirs) Sam Peckinpah facebook page for being a "nazi" cause they posted stills from Sam Peckinpah's Cross of Iron.



Fucktards.



Luckily that got resolved at the end. But still.

It's likely that bot farms are keeping the subscriber numbers high, I think all platforms have this issue. I mean the bulk of Musk's followers are bots. Instagram, if you're gonna compete as an "Influencer" there's almost no way of doing so without buying engagements unless you're already a celebrity.

Who is that?I know Musk tried to claim the price of Twitter was inflated by bots, but the price he paid was his own fault for engaging in business in such a public manner.I could believe that's what Facebook is doing, while looking to offload to a high bidder, but it still makes no sense to me that it's just not being managed in the interim.Facebook moderation is probably now just some malfunctioning/misprogrammed AI/bot in itself.Maybe if you ain't a bot you ain't passing inspection.For what it's worth, I used Facebook for the last year and a half (of a ten year stint) purely to browse for cartoons to share hereI did nothing else at all, my Insta got hacked by a Vietnamese sounding email, and that was that. I didn't appeal, try to create a new account, nothing, I just watched from the Mrs account as weird incident after weird incident happened to perfectly real non-bots lol