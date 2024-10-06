Opinion Musk's Twitter Sucks, But How Are You Finding Facebook?

Real post:

My experience of Facebook is that it seems to be cancelling itself.

Booting people for no reason, shutting down perfectly valid pages for no reason...

... Musk is a moron, but whatever is going on with Zuckerberg's Facebook seems to be going under the radar.

It seems intent on destroying itself as people use it less and less. I'm not even sure what it's attempting to respond to?
 
It's attempting to respond to Tiktok and drive more revenue to make up for losses in recent years. Less see your friends and more here's something you might buy or follow.

So yes I do agree Facebook has continued to be even more hot garbage.
 
avenue94 said:
It's attempting to respond to Tiktok and drive more revenue to make up for losses in recent years. Less see your friends and more here's something you might buy or follow.

So yes I do agree Facebook has continued to be even more hot garbage.
Is it trying to create re-buys?
 
Siver! said:
Real post:

My experience of Facebook is that it seems to be cancelling itself.

Booting people for no reason, shutting down perfectly valid pages for no reason...

... Musk is a moron, but whatever is going on with Zuckerberg's Facebook seems to be going under the radar.

It seems intent on destroying itself as people use it less and less. I'm not even sure what it's attempting to respond to?
I dunno, I just posted a reel at nearly 6pm ET that is at over 500 views. I think with FB it's all about how it's used. But to say that these billionaires suck at managing the idea of social media over all is an understatement. It's like if all the social media companies are Boeing.
 
Sinister said:
But to say that these billionaires suck at managing the idea of social media over all is an understatement.
Is there an alternative universe where everyone in the world being on one platform or 2 or 3 with real names and politics does not end in a disaster?
 
Sinister said:
I dunno, I just posted a reel at nearly 6pm ET that is at over 500 views. I think with FB it's all about how it's used. But to say that these billionaires suck at managing the idea of social media over all is an understatement. It's like if all the social media companies are Boeing.
What I really don't understand is how the stock is going up.

Kids don't use it, my peer group has departed, yet Facebook stock looks and feels a lot like those graphs of the Russian economy and how it is doing amazingly well despite losing half it's marketplace, engaged in war, and selling everything at a subsidized rate.

Where's this magical audience coming from?

I'm not saying everyone is sharing my anecdotal experience, by ANY means, I'm not that dumb, but something just ain't adding up here.
 
Nizam al-Mulk said:
Is there an alternative universe where everyone in the world being on one platform or 2 or 3 with real names and politics does not end in a disaster?
I don't think the idea of social media MUST end in disaster. If you're saying people are too stupid and emotional to have something like it, then the very idea of people gathering in pretty much any context is also bound to end in disaster.

You can kind of make a case for that.

IMO the problem isn't that the things exist, it's twofold:

1) they go completely corporate and lose their appeal that brought people there in the first place.

2) the corporation becomes a mega-corporation and tries to dominate the market.

The fact that YouTube and Facebook are both trying to compete with Tiktok is stupid. Facebook was always good for keeping up with Family/Friends who are far away. YouTube changing their algorithm to favor shorts hurt some it's best creators. Way to sh*t on people who made you huge. Ad-pocalypse also didnt help.
 
I don't use Facebook for much else than some concert events and keeping in touch with some acquaintances, so not really paying any attention to the tomfoolery and shenanigans. (and never had any reason to even consider reqistering for Twitter)

But I did notice the idiots trying to repeatedly ban the (semi-official - endorsed by the heirs) Sam Peckinpah facebook page for being a "nazi" cause they posted stills from Sam Peckinpah's Cross of Iron.

Fucktards.

Luckily that got resolved at the end. But still.
 
Siver! said:
What I really don't understand is how the stock is going up.

Kids don't use it, my peer group has departed, yet Facebook stock looks and feels a lot like those graphs of the Russian economy and how it is doing amazingly well despite losing half it's marketplace, engaged in war, and selling everything at a subsidized rate.

Where's this magical audience coming from?

I'm not saying everyone is sharing my anecdotal experience, by ANY means, I'm not that dumb, but something just ain't adding up here.
It's likely that bot farms are keeping the subscriber numbers high, I think all platforms have this issue. I mean the bulk of Musk's followers are bots. Instagram, if you're gonna compete as an "Influencer" there's almost no way of doing so without buying engagements unless you're already a celebrity.
 
I havent been on Facebook for 10 years.
The only socialmedia I use is LinkedIN.
I dont count Sherdog.
 
Mittens said:
I don't use Facebook for much else than some concert events and keeping in touch with some acquaintances, so not really paying any attention to the tomfoolery and shenanigans. (and never had any reason to even consider reqistering for Twitter)

But I did notice the idiots trying to repeatedly ban the (semi-official - endorsed by the heirs) Sam Peckinpah facebook page for being a "nazi" cause they posted stills from Sam Peckinpah's Cross of Iron.

Fucktards.

Luckily that got resolved at the end. But still.
Who is that?

Sinister said:
It's likely that bot farms are keeping the subscriber numbers high, I think all platforms have this issue. I mean the bulk of Musk's followers are bots. Instagram, if you're gonna compete as an "Influencer" there's almost no way of doing so without buying engagements unless you're already a celebrity.
I know Musk tried to claim the price of Twitter was inflated by bots, but the price he paid was his own fault for engaging in business in such a public manner.

I could believe that's what Facebook is doing, while looking to offload to a high bidder, but it still makes no sense to me that it's just not being managed in the interim.

Facebook moderation is probably now just some malfunctioning/misprogrammed AI/bot in itself.

Maybe if you ain't a bot you ain't passing inspection.

For what it's worth, I used Facebook for the last year and a half (of a ten year stint) purely to browse for cartoons to share here 🤣

I did nothing else at all, my Insta got hacked by a Vietnamese sounding email, and that was that. I didn't appeal, try to create a new account, nothing, I just watched from the Mrs account as weird incident after weird incident happened to perfectly real non-bots lol
 
lsa said:
I havent been on Facebook for 10 years.
The only socialmedia I use is LinkedIN.
I dont count Sherdog.
LinkedIn gives me headaches.
 
Sinister said:
LinkedIn gives me headaches.
They started with videos and games.. Its sad.
I need it for work only reason I am on it.
Since the NGO I work for has a big network, LinkedIn is pretty much a must have tool.
 
Siver! said:
Who is that?
Movie director. Mostly known for his westernclassics - Wild Bunch, Ride the High Country, Pat Garrett & Billy the Kid etc., the Dustin Hoffman movie Straw Dogs and beforementioned anti-war classic Cross of Iron.

If you don't know his films, Wild Bunch, Straw Dogs and Cross of Iron are really worth cheching out.

But yeah, the stupidity of Facebook was shown in trying to ban a page for a movie director cause the (deeply anti war) movie happened to have ze germans as protagonists so pretty much every still from the film has some "nazi imagery"
 
I move so frequently I would lose touch with nearly everyone if it weren't for Facebook. I don't have the inclination to text everyone. I've only come a cropper once with some dicksplash reporting a bunch of people in a private group.

Way I see it, we don't pay for it so we're not owed anything.
 
Siver! said:
Who is that?



I know Musk tried to claim the price of Twitter was inflated by bots, but the price he paid was his own fault for engaging in business in such a public manner.

I could believe that's what Facebook is doing, while looking to offload to a high bidder, but it still makes no sense to me that it's just not being managed in the interim.

Facebook moderation is probably now just some malfunctioning/misprogrammed AI/bot in itself.

Maybe if you ain't a bot you ain't passing inspection.

For what it's worth, I used Facebook for the last year and a half (of a ten year stint) purely to browse for cartoons to share here 🤣

I did nothing else at all, my Insta got hacked by a Vietnamese sounding email, and that was that. I didn't appeal, try to create a new account, nothing, I just watched from the Mrs account as weird incident after weird incident happened to perfectly real non-bots lol
Yeah it's all nonsensical algorithms. There was a while there I was getting into huge debates and would almost always end up on a temporary ban (which was funny to me because I watched right wingers who are friends continuously claim that ONLY their ilk were being censored. One of them IRL told my wife that and she said "well he's temporary banned right this second" and everyone knows I'm not right wing.

It wasnt difficult to figure out what the trigger words were. Some of them are dumb though and a totally innocent post can get deleted, or get an account shut down. The fairly famous Youtuber I trained got his account shut down for something stupid like that. Permanent ban.
 
I briefly used Facebook as a convenient way to keep up with friends and family overseas without reliable internet access.
Stopped using it when that was no longer the case.
Seems like a dated platform, and the revelations regarding their sale of metadata should have hurt them more than it did.
Sadly I do still use Meta for VR/MR/XR as they are the only real bang for buck option, but I treat all their devices as if they are always recording, regardless of my own network monitoring and security, or their contrary claims.
It'll be a real issue when MR wearables and automated interactions ("AI"/LLMs etc) get to the point of being the equivalent of smartphones or even the ubiquity of walkman/ipod and headphones. Even if you abstain, everyone else will still be recording.
 
