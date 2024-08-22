Muhammad Mokaev is a sh*t bag

Vampire life
He says Karma is why Erceg got knocked out in his last fight by Kai because he “lied” about Mokaves behavior towards the UFC staff
He’s insufferable
Karma
This dude talking about karma???
Karma struck Erceg
Prick is done so why even bring him back to the forums?
I heard Mokaev doesn't have a job, lol. What a bum.
Muhammad is right. Karma struck Erceg. He should have kept his mouth shut.
If Erceg did lie about that, then Mokaev has a right to be salty
Problem is more people than Erceg have made similar comments about him, and he just got blacklisted by two of the biggest orgs in MMA for backstage shenanigans.
That doesn't mean every negative thing someone says about him is true
If everyone thinks Mokaev is too much of a hassle to deal with, then maybe the problem is him.