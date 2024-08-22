Muhammad Mokaev is a sh*t bag

Erceg just having everyone dunk on him at this point, including DDP. Hope he comes back even stronger from the adversity.
 
Tbh i agree.. erceg was also criticising pantoja's skillset quite a bit in the post-fight breakdown despite having just lost to him
 
If Erceg did lie about that, then Mokaev has a right to be salty
Problem is more people than Erceg have made similar comments about him, and he just got blacklisted by two of the biggest orgs in MMA for backstage shenanigans.

If everyone thinks Mokaev is too much of a hassle to deal with, then maybe the problem is him.
 
He's a shit bag for lying to Kape by luring him into a vulnerable position, taking a photo, under the guise of making peace based on religious brotherhood and then attacking him like a coward.

Not because he was mean to your favorite fighter lmao

If that's all he said about Erceg, then that doesn't even move the scale as far as what UFC fighters have said about each other.

Plus Erceg likes to talk his fair share of shit about a lot more accomplished fighters, so he kind of has to expect that people will have a go at him.
 
Problem is more people than Erceg have made similar comments about him, and he just got blacklisted by two of the biggest orgs in MMA for backstage shenanigans.

If everyone thinks Mokaev is too much of a hassle to deal with, then maybe the problem is him.
That doesn't mean every negative thing someone says about him is true
 
