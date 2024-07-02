Elegant said: Lol at the recency bias



Lopes has a complete opponent change at 4 hours notice after the weight cut games, still wins but was tired in the 3rd, now he's a bum lol



Lopes with a full camp beats Evloev decisively

Based off what? He had an strong first round & then Evloev took the next 2 rounds. Give some credit to Evloev too for having to adjust to facing an opponent he wasn't expecting to fight. You could definitely expect Evloev to have a better performance as well with a full camp to properly prepare for Lopes.I think most of Sherdog would agree that Lopes is a much more exciting fighter to watch, but there's no reason to favor him over Evloev on paper in a rematch. Could still win the fight of course.