Media Movsar Evloev open to rematch with Diego Lopes at The Sphere

Wow, surprised. Movsar is a dog for this, he's #5 and he's risking his rank against a dangerous Lopes. Maybe he saw something in the Dan Ige fight that made him more confident.

Book it, Dana.
 
Mosvar and the other guy with 0 striking I confuse him (the one with like 30 amateur fights) with are both unimpressive to me
 
Bro would better hope he gets the finish.i think Belal has more fans than him at this point.
 
Pointless rematch not like Lopes will do any better. Movsar-Aljo is the fight to make.
 
Lol at the recency bias

Lopes has a complete opponent change at 4 hours notice after the weight cut games, still wins but was tired in the 3rd, now he's a bum lol

Lopes with a full camp beats Evloev decisively
 
Based off what? He had an strong first round & then Evloev took the next 2 rounds. Give some credit to Evloev too for having to adjust to facing an opponent he wasn't expecting to fight. You could definitely expect Evloev to have a better performance as well with a full camp to properly prepare for Lopes.

I think most of Sherdog would agree that Lopes is a much more exciting fighter to watch, but there's no reason to favor him over Evloev on paper in a rematch. Could still win the fight of course.
 
