Based off what? He had an strong first round & then Evloev took the next 2 rounds. Give some credit to Evloev too for having to adjust to facing an opponent he wasn't expecting to fight. You could definitely expect Evloev to have a better performance as well with a full camp to properly prepare for Lopes.
I think most of Sherdog would agree that Lopes is a much more exciting fighter to watch, but there's no reason to favor him over Evloev on paper in a rematch. Could still win the fight of course.