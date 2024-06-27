  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Mother & Child DENIED entry to United Flight for using the wrong Pronouns

GoldenWolf87

A Mother and Child were Denied Entry to a United Flight all over due because the mother was using wrong Pronouns.
To make it even the flight attendant claimed the mother was using derogatory comment.



The mother and child managed to get onto another flight.

This Pronouns thing is getting annoying, its now in video games,comics and like in the case of this mother you could get denied over the wrong Pronouns?
Whats wrong with current trend in society?
 
Nobody should be forced to use fictional language to describe a person. It's a form of bullying and it goes too far. Personally, because of the force element I would never use the correct pronouns according to the left but I would also never mislabel somebody. I would just phrase everything in a geneer neutral way.

This linguistic game that the left plays is absolute b******* and is a form of thought control and bullying then should never take place.


Even though I would never misgender somebody and would phrase everything in a gender-neutral way, the left will call me a bigot because they're fascist religious nut cases.
 
ClownShow world, would like to see what first happened.

IT'S MAAM !
 
