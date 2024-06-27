GoldenWolf87
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Oct 23, 2018
- Messages
- 12,545
- Reaction score
- 8,671
A Mother and Child were Denied Entry to a United Flight all over due because the mother was using wrong Pronouns.
To make it even the flight attendant claimed the mother was using derogatory comment.
The mother and child managed to get onto another flight.
This Pronouns thing is getting annoying, its now in video games,comics and like in the case of this mother you could get denied over the wrong Pronouns?
Whats wrong with current trend in society?
To make it even the flight attendant claimed the mother was using derogatory comment.
The mother and child managed to get onto another flight.
This Pronouns thing is getting annoying, its now in video games,comics and like in the case of this mother you could get denied over the wrong Pronouns?
Whats wrong with current trend in society?
Last edited: