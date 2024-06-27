Nobody should be forced to use fictional language to describe a person. It's a form of bullying and it goes too far. Personally, because of the force element I would never use the correct pronouns according to the left but I would also never mislabel somebody. I would just phrase everything in a geneer neutral way.



This linguistic game that the left plays is absolute b******* and is a form of thought control and bullying then should never take place.





Even though I would never misgender somebody and would phrase everything in a gender-neutral way, the left will call me a bigot because they're fascist religious nut cases.