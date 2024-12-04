Ramon Antonio Vargas

and David Hammer of WWL Louisiana in New Orleans

Victim was going to testify about being forced to see a psychiatrist for lying or face expulsion from school after rape by Lawrence Hecker, now 93

The priest told the child that he had heard St John would soon be starting a wrestling team.

- A wrestling god is very angry at those attitudes!

“Calamari told [his] parents that [he] needed to see a psychiatrist due to his ‘anger issues and fantasy stories’ or he would be expelled,”

- Azrael God's own rightfull sword!



Hundreds of abuse claims against its clergy eventually drove the institution with a half-million followers in its region to file for bankruptcy protection in 2020.

s asses! - Mega Powers reunited to kick somes asses!