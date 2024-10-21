Most surprising domination?

Fedorgasm
What was the most surprising dominant performance you've seen?
Fights where you were absolutely convinced a fighter would win, and they wind up getting dominated?
And by dominate, let's exclude one-punch flukes or even quick submissions. Anyone can get caught by those. But we're talking about several rounds of just stuffing your opponents attacks, making them look helpless.
For me it was Bigfoot vs Fedor.
