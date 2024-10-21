Most surprising domination?

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

What was the most surprising dominant performance you've seen?

Fights where you were absolutely convinced a fighter would win, and they wind up getting dominated?

And by dominate, let's exclude one-punch flukes or even quick submissions. Anyone can get caught by those. But we're talking about several rounds of just stuffing your opponents attacks, making them look helpless.

For me it was Bigfoot vs Fedor.
 
Topuria vs Mitchell was kinda surprising at the time
 
Dennis Hallman finished Matt Hughes twice!

2-0 baby!

97h8ve.jpg
 
Lycandroid said:
when Renan Barao lost his title to Dillashaw
This. No one saw this coming. Barao was 34-1, he was nearing Fedor territory undefeated for nearly a decade, and TJ lost a couple fights ago. I don't think anything comes close before and after, how big of an underdog he was, how unlikely the victory was, and how much of a beatdown it was.

This was a PROLONGED beating. Dillshaw on EPO ruined many careers, I bet.

He's disgusting.
 
Chomsky Honk said:
First thought was Garbrandt vs Cruz
good example. Remember Jack Black's analysis beforehand? lol, bro self pwnd



Fluffy mauling Pereira on the weekend was a bit that way for me. Really just beat his ass so viciously and beautifully. I was rooting for Fluffy and man did he put on a show.
 
Chomsky Honk said:
First thought was Garbrandt vs Cruz
Lycandroid said:
when Renan Barao lost his title to Dillashaw
Both of those come to mind, 135 kept looking like it had invincible champions for a while before they would get decimated. Hope the trend continues.

Izzy/Strickland. Sean could have theoretically posed problems for Izzy, but his plodding, always forward footwork seemed to be tailored made for Izzy to eventually land on. Ended up the worst modern dogwalking of the decade so far for a champ, with strickland completely shutting down any attempt at a leg kick game from izzy and pressuring him every second of the fight. That first big overhand he landed on izzys dome must have rung his bell terribly.

Was that the hardest punch Strickland has ever landed?
 
Fedorgasm said:
What was the most surprising dominant performance you've seen?

Fights where you were absolutely convinced a fighter would win, and they wind up getting dominated?

And by dominate, let's exclude one-punch flukes or even quick submissions. Anyone can get caught by those. But we're talking about several rounds of just stuffing your opponents attacks, making them look helpless.

For me it was Bigfoot vs Fedor.
The dawg should be saying Charles v Islam, cuz the voting was about 75/25 in favor of Charles or something lopsided like that. I remember the fighter picks were also lopsided as fuck in favor of Charles.

It was reasonable to pick Charles to win based on his accomplishments, but people acted like Islam was some unranked scrub.

Then he got taken out in Round 2.
 
Vitor v. Couture I

Since someone mentioned Cro Cop v. Gonzaga, then Rd. 3 Bigfoot v. mini-Ubereem (the transitional period between true Uberman and Econoreem)
 
Off top of my head Big Timmy and Couture.

Couture is in his 40s, gets KO at LWH twice by Chuck, retires and then moves up to HW being undersized at 223lbs against 23-2 HW champ that is 6'8 263lbs.
 
