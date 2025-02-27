UFC's greatest rematch fighter

Who is the greatest rematch fighter of all time? By that I mean who has responded to the call of rematches by improving on their previous performances the most?



Muhammed Ali lost to Ken Norton, Joe Frazier, and Leon Spinks, and returned impressively to beat all of these guys. Joe Louis has the famous debacle of Max Schmeling.



But in MMA, I can’t see that it is anyone but GSP. During his career, he rematched Hughes, Penn, Koscheck , and Serra.



GSP was a novice to the sport when he got thrown to the dogs by Dana against Hughes the first time. He was in his early 20s and had been fighting MMA for a total of two years at the time- he was physically and psychologically unprepared to contend for a title at the highest level. But his comeback victories against Hughes demonstrated total dominance in every domain of fighting. He absolutely turned the tables in destroying Hughes twice after that. Hughes was helpless in wrestling, striking, and submissions in those fights; GSP was beating him and throwing him around like a ragdoll.



The first fight against Penn was close. The second fight was utter destruction, and Penn didn’t have a prayer.



Against Koscheck, GSP beat him solidly the first time and surprisingly dominated him in the wrestling aspect. But it was nothing like the (50-45) total domination and sadistic torture of jabbing Koscheck’s face into oblivion in the second fight; GSP literally broke his face (orbital fracture) early in the fight, and being jabbed in the face over and over through 25 minutes had to be excruciating for Kos.



The Hughes, Kos and Penn fights were different for the same reason- GSP was just so much better the second time than he was during the initial fight, and his opponents were not progressing at nearly the rate that GSP was. He also used fight IQ to improve his outcome the second time by learning from the first time.



Serra hit the lotto in the first fight, and GSP showed this in the rematch by destroying him in every aspect of the fight to an early finish; this was the parallel to Anderson's losses to Takase and Chonin. It was a lesson in the mental game that GSP improved from.



I can’t think of anyone else in MMA/UFC that is close, unless I am forgetting someone. Who else has big improvements in their rematches?