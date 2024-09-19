Most inactive fighters in the octagon

I’m not talking Khamzat and Jon Jones inactivity, I’m talking people who step into the ring and does nothing.



I’m not talking lay and pray, I’m talking stare downs and feints where they never throw.



Who do you think are some of the most inactive fighters in the ring?



Marlon Cheeto Vera is definitely low volume and stare at you a lot. He’s losing until he’s not.



Leon Edwards is pretty inactive sometimes, very low volume, searches for the perfect shot.