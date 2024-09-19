Most inactive fighters in the octagon

I’m not talking Khamzat and Jon Jones inactivity, I’m talking people who step into the ring and does nothing.

I’m not talking lay and pray, I’m talking stare downs and feints where they never throw.

Who do you think are some of the most inactive fighters in the ring?

Marlon Cheeto Vera is definitely low volume and stare at you a lot. He’s losing until he’s not.

Leon Edwards is pretty inactive sometimes, very low volume, searches for the perfect shot.
 
Brad Tavares has been in the UFC since 2010. With 25 fights in the promotion.

I can't remember him doing anything in the octagon.
 
Especially with Edwards..

You need to take into account the global pandemic.

1726714373990.gif
 
William Gomis
Fares Ziam
Modestas Bukauskas
 
Latest posts

