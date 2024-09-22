Top 5 UFC fighters with the most and least aura (active fighters only)

big franklin
UFC fighters with the most aura, the most presence....
Top 5 most aura:
5) Ian Garry
4) Jon Jones
3) Max Holloway
2) Khamzat
1) Conor McGregor
Top 5 least aura:
5) All Dagstani fighters who don't speak English
4) Curtis Blaydes
3) Alex Peri
2) Leon Edwards
1) Sugar Sean
Thoughts?
