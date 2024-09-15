Most fights come down to which fighter is stronger

AldoStillGoat

AldoStillGoat

Master of Science in Shookology
@Black
Joined
Oct 15, 2016
Messages
5,568
Reaction score
13,809
What did the winners of the O'Malley vs Dvalishvili, Lopes vs Ortega and Grasso vs Schevchenko fights all have in common?

They were all stronger.

With the eye test you could see that Dvalishvili, Lopes and Schevchenko were all superior athletically in comparison to the other 3 who were soft bodied.

All 3 of those fighters need to hit the weight room non stop. No amount of technique will get them over the hurdle they faced last night.
 
That's how Pudzianowski became the MMA GOAT.
 
Then how come Yoel Romero isn't an undefeated GOAT?

Why did Brock get obliterated by Cain?
 
Maybe in grappling. There are so many examples of this not being true.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight Discussion UFC 306 Riyadh Season Noche UFC: O'Malley vs. Dvalishvili -The Sphere Card - Prelims 7:30 pm et ESPN+ Main 10 pm et Main PPV
5 6 7
Replies
126
Views
3K
Hank Grill
Hank Grill
Siver!
Fights to Make After DWCS: Season 8, Week 1
Replies
0
Views
168
Siver!
Siver!
T
Fights to make after UFC 306 - O'Malley vs Dvalishvili
Replies
0
Views
99
tryfi
T
Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC 306: O'Malley vs Dvalishvili
Replies
18
Views
417
DaManofTheHour
D

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,456
Messages
56,198,642
Members
175,104
Latest member
Fernano_Vieira

Share this page

Back
Top