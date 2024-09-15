Most fights come down to which fighter is stronger

What did the winners of the O'Malley vs Dvalishvili, Lopes vs Ortega and Grasso vs Schevchenko fights all have in common?



They were all stronger.



With the eye test you could see that Dvalishvili, Lopes and Schevchenko were all superior athletically in comparison to the other 3 who were soft bodied.



All 3 of those fighters need to hit the weight room non stop. No amount of technique will get them over the hurdle they faced last night.