Fights to Make After DWCS: Season 8, Week 1

Mansur Abdul-Malik (6-0) vs Tresean Gore (4-2) – Fortunately the middleweight division is stocked enough for low-record guys like Malik to come straight in and start making waves. That’s no disrespect to Gore at all, he’s a tough, athletic young dude, but he’s still the guy you’d aim for given the parity in terms of experience – just 6 fights each! May the best prospect win!

Bruno Lopes (13-1) vs Mingyang Zhang (17-6) – Remember Mingyang Zhang? A big, slightly clunky Chinese light heavyweight that melted Brendson Ribeiro who beat Lopes last season – but that exchange could have gone either way! That chaotic fight in February hasn’t been followed up yet, and it’s already been 6 months, so hopefully he’s about ready to step back in there and I’d like to see him get Lopes. Can Lopes do what his underdog conqueror could not? I think he has a pretty reasonable chance, to be honest, but what I’m really interested in is 205 lbs of chaos – and I think this match would bring that!

Juan Miguel Delgado (8-1) vs Jarno Errens (14-6-1) – Delgado looked good tonight, but a little bit hittable against an opponent who looked gassed early. Juan Miguel didn’t let that bother him, though, and shut Juarez down with a BEAUTIFUL knee. An offence-heavy fighter should be able to put on a banger against Jarno Errens, who will stand his ground and happily trade despite being just 1-3 in the UFC. Can Errens crack this guy like he broke DWCS prospect Steven Nguyen? Or is Delgado better equipped to climb the ladder?

Lone’er Kavanagh (7-0) vs Carlos Hernandez (9-4) – Lone’er Kavanagh SCORCHED An Tuan Ho tonight, hitting him so hard there were a few worrying moments before Ho came round. This kid looks like a star, but it’s easy to get overexcited with young prospects like this… Carlos Hernandez, with a 2-3 record in the UFC, has a bit about him and wins over Denys Bondar and Victor Altamirano show he’s no scrub even if he’s ultimately an entry-level guy. Hernandez has lost back-to-back fights to Japanese prospects Tatsuro Taira and Rei Tsuruya and he can play gatekeeper once more against another potential flyweight beast.

I know these DWCS threads aren't for everyone, but for the few who enjoy... much love!
 
