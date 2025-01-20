  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Media Moicano's reflections after the loss (interview)

I'll translate/say some points

He said that he was feeling good on the feet striking better than Islam

As the challenger the plan was move forward and try the knockout

He DIDN'T see the takedown, Islam was super fast

First he tried to not get punched, but as wasn't feeling much pressure, when he saw a opening he tried to get up, and that maybe it was a trap by Islam

Said that maybe it wasn't the best decision because there was not threat until that moment, but he was hype up by the crowd and the good striking exchanges he was having before

Made a technical mistake and a wrong defense that he saw later with his coach, and that Islam was fast and on point with that attack

It's not a excuse but Dariush is different in how he takes down etc

But it's ok, it happens

He will work to get better, wants to fight in Brazil and is looking forward for the next fight

He will destroy/beat the next opponent OR get destroyed/beaten, because lose that way with a fast submission is much more painful inside


WAR MOICANO
 
I didn't think Islam would be able to submit him like that without hurting him first. Verry impressive by islam, but props to Moicano for going in there against the number one guy on short notice and going after him. He wasn't gun shy at least.
 
I mean, it went about as expected. The guy lost to past prime RDA and Aldo. I didn't expect him to beat the best LW in the world when he couldn't beat past prime RDA.

He's probably a 6-10 LW at absolute best. Nothing to scoff at, I just don't see him at that top level and don't expect he ever will be.
 
chinarice said:
I mean, it went about as expected. The guy lost to past prime RDA and Aldo. I didn't expect him to beat the best LW in the world when he couldn't beat past prime RDA.

He's probably a 6-10 LW at absolute best. Nothing to scoff at, I just don't see him at that top level and don't expect he ever will be.
Click to expand...
RDA fight was on short notice. He can be forgiven for that.

Aldo fight was a long time ago.

He's gotten better.
 
