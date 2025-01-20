



I'll translate/say some points



He said that he was feeling good on the feet striking better than Islam



As the challenger the plan was move forward and try the knockout



He DIDN'T see the takedown, Islam was super fast



First he tried to not get punched, but as wasn't feeling much pressure, when he saw a opening he tried to get up, and that maybe it was a trap by Islam



Said that maybe it wasn't the best decision because there was not threat until that moment, but he was hype up by the crowd and the good striking exchanges he was having before



Made a technical mistake and a wrong defense that he saw later with his coach, and that Islam was fast and on point with that attack



It's not a excuse but Dariush is different in how he takes down etc



But it's ok, it happens



He will work to get better, wants to fight in Brazil and is looking forward for the next fight



He will destroy/beat the next opponent OR get destroyed/beaten, because lose that way with a fast submission is much more painful inside





WAR MOICANO