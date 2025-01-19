  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Moicano's Humble Speech Was a Tear Jerker

He admitted he was ready for this fight because he'd trained his entire life for that moment.

He admitted despite all this he tapped in the first round.

😢

It's easy to sit here and say but he was only #10, he was never going to win, but when the dude accepts he might never get that chance again and he was out-classed, that's rough to hear.

Respect Renato. We can't all be the best no matter how badly we want it.

I hope this doesn't derail him, he's a great fighter.
 
Felt quite bad for him, and he had the presence of mind to not talk about whatever he wanted to talk about as it wasn’t his moment per se, or in his estimation anyways. He’ll be back though.. I hope he gets a top 5/10 next with full camp. And kick Chandler out the top 10, fucking dork
 
Money couldn't afford to lose, but it was two competing destinies fighting:

1. Money can't afford to lose, gimme the loot

2. Islam takes the spot of LW GOAT with the LW defense record, being the post all further LW champions are measured by

The hardest thing to bet with or against is destiny, your place in the Kali Yuga, history vs mythology.

I enjoyed the entire event and feel like 311 was improved by the last minute shakeup.

My enjoyment of this event is only 50% influenced by my fat $800 parlay payout and the 9 Rum and cokes in my blood.
It's unfortunate but at least the UFC will likely treat him well going forward for filling in on short notice.
 
9 rum and cokes is a lot.

But that also depends on if they're 25 ml measures or 50 ml measures.
 
