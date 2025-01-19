Moicano's Humble Speech Was a Tear Jerker

He admitted he was ready for this fight because he'd trained his entire life for that moment.He admitted despite all this he tapped in the first round.It's easy to sit here and say but he was only #10, he was never going to win, but when the dude accepts he might never get that chance again and he was out-classed, that's rough to hear.Respect Renato. We can't all be the best no matter how badly we want it.I hope this doesn't derail him, he's a great fighter.