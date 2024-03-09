MMA striking just got put in its place BADLY

TheMaster said: Bad bad look for the standup side of MMA.

Most feared power puncher in MMA history KTFO cold in 2 rounds

Dana has to realize this is not good for MMA or the UFC and start paying fighters more.You've got Jake Paul out here beating world champion MMA fighters and now Ngannou gets flatlined by Joshua. And not a single boxer is willing to fight in MMA so you're not getting those losses back.Just pay the fighters so they stay in their lane because this shit is terrible for MMA