MMA striking just got put in its place BADLY

Bad bad look for the standup side of MMA.
Most feared power puncher in MMA history KTFO cold in 2 rounds
 
Odoylerules22 said:
I mean if all striking was allowed, that would have been very very very different. But ya mma punching got humbled.
Ngannu isn't known as a versatile striker anyways, he won all mma fights with punches, not with lowlicks or spinning kicks
 
So you are saying, it would have been better for Ngannou to fight Joshua bare handed and rip out an eye?
"Liberating an eyeball quickly became a fighter's surest route to victory, and his most prestigious accomplishment."

TheMaster said:
Bad bad look for the standup side of MMA.
Most feared power puncher in MMA history KTFO cold in 2 rounds
Franny should’ve fought like he did against JairzinhoRozenstruik. At least he would’ve had a better chance…. Lmfao at him getting obliterated
 
Between Perry beating Michael Seals, Lobov beating Malinaggi, Vitor beating Holyfield, Ngannou dropping and arguably winning a decision vs Fury and a few other examples....I think MMA is doing fine. Have them be kickboxing matches or allowed clinches, anything. Straight boxing is so silly, of course the MMA guy has little to no chance.
 
I’m so good at striking that my opponent couldn’t land any leg kicks at all on me in my last boxing match. He didn’t even land one, and I would have checked it anyway.
 
TheMaster said:
Bad bad look for the standup side of MMA.
Most feared power puncher in MMA history KTFO cold in 2 rounds
Dana has to realize this is not good for MMA or the UFC and start paying fighters more.

You've got Jake Paul out here beating world champion MMA fighters and now Ngannou gets flatlined by Joshua. And not a single boxer is willing to fight in MMA so you're not getting those losses back.

Just pay the fighters so they stay in their lane because this shit is terrible for MMA
 
Ask Ray Mercer how getting kicked in the head felt.
 
HHJ said:
Mma striking wasn't allowed in this fight sir. Delete the thread and turn off pc B4 mommy finds out ur using it after hours
Nice AV. RIP Toriyama
1709966658594.png
 
