MMA is no longer the purest form of combat sports

Merabs performance last night was in some parts like Guida vs Maynard. For most of the fight I was watching Merab dancing around out of the range shadow boxing like Rin Nakai. It’s pretend fighting. Hes completely refusing to engage for prolonged periods of time so his opponents become frustrated and maybe even bored. That’s his main offence.



Its not like Belal who has an insane pace too - he stays in the pocket slipping and trading, Merab spends half the round avoiding the fight then starts to threaten with pressure, backs off, does it again. It’s mind numbing for the spectator and there’s nothing stopping any up and coming fighter from training that exact same style. If every guy trained like that, we wouldn’t have a sport anymore.



Both the last 2 “fights” were atrocious. I don’t even blame the fighters really, we’ve had 20+ years with this rule set and we’re at the point now where fighters and coaches are so refined that they know exactly what they need to do to stink out wins with minimal risk and entertainment factor.



I was backing O’Malley obviously, but I’m not a huge fan of the guy, I just appreciate his approach to fighting. With that said, Merab didn’t steal any fans last night.



The only consolation is you know Dana is pissed. But I’m with Dana on this one. That type of “fighting” is a massive FU to everyone who paid to watch and to be there.