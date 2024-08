Not any time soon. I'd expect to see BJJ or some kind of submission grappling before MMA.



I don't think most countries have the depth of talent to support a team.



I don't think most countries would want to see it added because it's basically handing multiple gold medals to USA, Russia, and maybe Brazil.



It's also not really a sport you can do in much protective gear. I don't think the Olympics are ready for soccer kicks or slicing elbows.