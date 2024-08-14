Media Michael Chandler to McGregor: "Sport will move on without you", "soon a distant memory"

Lmao Chandler what the fuck are you smoking like come on lad.
im not a McGregor fan, but dude barely anyone will care about you compared to McGregor in years to come.
 
This is like the guy who gets dissed by the cute girl and then proceeds to tell the girl she was ugly anyway. All the while we all know he would be with the girl if he could.
 
He's just playing the only hand he has: to appeal to Conor's enormous ego and try to goad him back into the cage.

Can't blame him.
 
And without Chandler, too. The drama of these two not being able to fight is getting old.
 
Can't Handle My Riddum said:
He doesnt NEED to goad Conor back into the cage. Conor wants to fight. He's just not able to because hes a drunk drug addict who cant get through a camp. UFC dont want to pay that guy the millions he commands per fight when he cant even put down the beer.
 
Chandler lost 3 years of his career waiting for Conor, absolutely pathetic, he should keep quiet, take a fight or retire.
 
What a loser Chandler is. Tried to play clever when people said he was wasting his time and now look at him with egg on his face. Best to just shut up at this point as it's only going to damage his reputation. In fact, no fuck this duplicitous fake nice guy - I remember when this punk pretended he didn't know who Islam was when he called him out. Look at you now, you weasel.
 
Pechan said:
Chandler lost 3 years of his career waiting for Conor, absolutely pathetic, he should keep quiet, take a fight or retire.
I agree with your point but it hasn't been 3 years. He last fought in November 2022 & the pairing vs McGregor for The Ultimate Fighter wasn't announced until early 2023.
 
