Iron Michael Chandler is still calling out Mcgregor despite the recent controversies.
History may prove that Chandler is right, Mcgregor may return as a bigger PPV star than ever before.
Mike Tyson after being convicted and serving his time time returned to some of his biggest PPV fights ever.
Mcgregor may have his best PPV successes in the years to come and Chandler is betting on it.
