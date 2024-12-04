Media Michael Chandler still believes Mcgregor is a PPV draw; history will prove he’s right.

Iron Michael Chandler is still calling out Mcgregor despite the recent controversies.

History may prove that Chandler is right, Mcgregor may return as a bigger PPV star than ever before.

Mike Tyson after being convicted and serving his time time returned to some of his biggest PPV fights ever.

Mcgregor may have his best PPV successes in the years to come and Chandler is betting on it.


 
McGregor is the PPV attraction in MMA, Chandler is really loving life in the friend zone. I can't wait to see McGregor ignore him in the crowd when McGregor has his next fight.
 
The UFC has moved past the need for Conor.
 
Good thing Mike got Conors back. In case Conor comes back somehow he might actually get the fight!

Yeah right
 
