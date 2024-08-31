Media Michael Chandler describes mental battles, did not think he deserved to fight McGregor.

I can relate to Chandler waiting for McGregor now.
The guy had an inner voice that didn’t think he was good enough to fight McGregor. He must have felt like he received an opportunity of a lifetime that he didn’t really deserve.

This kept him waiting and waiting. Hopefully he gets this fight.

Michael Chandler details mental dilemma surrounding Conor McGregor fight: "Inner voice doesn't think I deserve this" | BJPenn.com

The impact on Michael Chandler's long wait for Conor McGregor has impacted the UFC star more than most realize.
“He [my inner voice] does not think I deserve this fight but I do,” Chandler admitted. “He never would have, man, he never would have, and I think we all have that little guy or that little gal inside of us, and it’s okay to have them. I think it’s also okay to open up about it. It seems more genuine, and it’s more authentic to speak about your struggles, to speak about your shortcomings, to speak about your doubts. If you act like you are impenetrable and you’re bulletproof, it’s an unattainable psychology…
 
Well, he did finish a finished Ferguson.


Dude seems off
I know it's part of the business, but too many punches to the head.
 
This guy is annoying

Just wanna see him retire and go away already or get KOd by Fiziev
 
Does anyone really care about the result of their fight at this point? It's basically Bone Vs Stipe... two fighters that win or lose are somewhat irrelevant and already have one foot out the door anyway.
 
Imagine he finally gets the Conor fight but it draws like a wet fart <lol>

Coked out Conor isn't a draw in 2026 or whatever year he gets it xxx
 
"That's the moment, that's the moment right there when I knew I proved to Dana that I was good enough to fight Conor McGregor."

Nah he's always talked about mental struggle and self motivational stuff.
 
Booger suger Conor would probably still draw more than anyone I hate to say.
 
He’s not going to fight Conor which is pretty hilarious given the circumstances.
 
Napoleon, with his little dick, was the first shortcoming.
 
