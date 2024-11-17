Michael Chandler needs to go away...

I had a bunch of friends over to watch this fight and everyone commented on how bad Chandler looked in the ring.I had to be Chandler’s Championand go on the defense for how good Chandlerto be.But yeah; he looked pretty washed last night.Could be ring rust coupled with the fact he was fighting someone he handedly lost to -or- it could have just been him being 38-years old.But he looked ridiculous — especially when he’d load up on hooks, just to whiff on them so horrifically that he’d throw himself off balance and onto the canvas.Poor display.But maybe his poor display will entice Conor to actually fight him.