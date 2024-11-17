  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Michael Chandler needs to go away...

One of the worst fighters I have ever seen. I have no idea how the guy beat Benson, but other than that, just a talentless fighter that I have no idea what Dana sees in him, where he was almost gifted a money fight against Conor.

His 2nd fight against Charles will now forever be a video exhibit for older brothers everywhere to show younger brothers that that is what they'll do to them if they don't do what they ask.
 
I had a bunch of friends over to watch this fight and everyone commented on how bad Chandler looked in the ring.

I had to be Chandler’s Champion™️ and go on the defense for how good Chandler used to be.

But yeah; he looked pretty washed last night.

Could be ring rust coupled with the fact he was fighting someone he handedly lost to -or- it could have just been him being 38-years old.

But he looked ridiculous — especially when he’d load up on hooks, just to whiff on them so horrifically that he’d throw himself off balance and onto the canvas.

Poor display.

But maybe his poor display will entice Conor to actually fight him.
 
Chandler looks like poop because he’s 38 years old and has 30+wars on him. And he’s a lightweight on top of everything. 99% of 155ers will look like dogshit at that age. That’s why It always pissed me off that he took so long to get in the ufc. Dude should have followed Alvarez asap.

Chandler was a damn good fighter but father time caught up to him.
 
C0NCH3TO said:
Chandler looks like poop because he’s 38 years old and has 30+wars on him. And he’s a lightweight on top of everything. 99% of 155ers will look like dogshit at that age. That’s why It always pissed me off that he took so long to get in the ufc. Dude should have followed Alvarez asap.

Chandler was a damn good fighter but father time caught up to him.
Nah man, I have watched the guy since he came to the UFC. He's just this one dimensional Vitor guy where he explodes and prays that he gets the guy, other than that, he pretty much sucks. I don't think he should even be in the top 10 lightweights.
 
Yeah lets make one of the most exciting fighters in the sport just go away.. might as well make it ultimate wrestling championship and break the wrestling mats out.

STFU!
 
Imagine having a whole another career in a different organization and then joining the UFC when you are already one foot out the door. Islam suggesting that Micheal only joined with the intent to fight Conor before retiring is probably true.

If there's one thing I can say about Michael Chandler it's his heart. He has a lot of heart and toughness. The heart but maybe not the skills anymore or the ability to perform.
 
Chandler is entertaining for sure but he has a... meathead style. Power and speed, a bit of creativity here and there too, but the sort of style that is gonna have diminishing returns. He coulda done a lot more damager if he'd gotten to the UFC five years earlier.
 
USA!USA! said:
Yeah lets make one of the most exciting fighters in the sport just go away.. might as well make it ultimate wrestling championship and break the wrestling mats out.

STFU!
i think the problem is that he keeps getting title eliminator fights. i dont mind if he fights... but he should not be getting special treatment to leapfrog the rest of the division when his last credible win was 2021.
 
conor-mcgregor-you%27ll-do-what-you%27re-told.gif
 
Is it a drop-off with Chandler or is his ceiling in the UFC a 5 round war with a Top 5 guy.

Has his ceiling really changed? I think he's still the kind of opponent McGregor would like.
 
He fought Henderson in super boring fashion...he realized being entertaining pays better.
 
He's trying to set himself up with a WWE gig with his speeches
 
Charles did very well, but he could have knocked him out if he applied pressure. He was better off standing up, instead of trying to take him down so much, he also practiced more ground and pound.
 
