KGD Dawson's discontent with Michael Chandler and privileged LW's!





“I definitely think there are people that do not belong in the top 15, let alone the top 10,” Dawson told Inside Fighting. “If you look at someone like Michael Chandler, he’s 2-4 in the UFC. So you

put his record up against my record. I’m 11-1 in the UFC, assuming I beat Diego Ferreira. 11-1 in the UFC compared to 2-4 in the UFC. And you say, ‘Yeah, the 11-1 guy cannot be ranked.

The 2-4 guy ranked in the top 10, top seven though.’ It doesn’t make any sense! And then you’ve got these guys that, they’re not looking to fight the up and comers. They need to take Michael Chandler out of there. If Beneil Dariush loses (to Moicano), he said that he’s probably going to be done if he loses. As soon as that fight is over, assuming he loses, just get

him out of there.”



What do you think, does he have a point here or does him having a good record in the UFC not matter that much? Chandler gets bigger fights and all.