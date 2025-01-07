KGD Dawson's discontent with Michael Chandler and privileged LW's!

Unheralded Truth

Unheralded Truth

Brown Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
May 14, 2017
Messages
3,909
Reaction score
7,482


“I definitely think there are people that do not belong in the top 15, let alone the top 10,” Dawson told Inside Fighting. “If you look at someone like Michael Chandler, he’s 2-4 in the UFC. So you
put his record up against my record. I’m 11-1 in the UFC, assuming I beat Diego Ferreira. 11-1 in the UFC compared to 2-4 in the UFC. And you say, ‘Yeah, the 11-1 guy cannot be ranked.
The 2-4 guy ranked in the top 10, top seven though.’ It doesn’t make any sense! And then you’ve got these guys that, they’re not looking to fight the up and comers. They need to take Michael Chandler out of there. If Beneil Dariush loses (to Moicano), he said that he’s probably going to be done if he loses. As soon as that fight is over, assuming he loses, just get
him out of there.”

What do you think, does he have a point here or does him having a good record in the UFC not matter that much? Chandler gets bigger fights and all.
 
I don't care to watch Dawson fight, but I agree with him about Chandler. On top of Chandler undeservingly being given top fights, he's also a prevalent cheater, so fuck Chandler.
 
Unheralded Truth said:


“I definitely think there are people that do not belong in the top 15, let alone the top 10,” Dawson told Inside Fighting. “If you look at someone like Michael Chandler, he’s 2-4 in the UFC. So you
put his record up against my record. I’m 11-1 in the UFC, assuming I beat Diego Ferreira. 11-1 in the UFC compared to 2-4 in the UFC. And you say, ‘Yeah, the 11-1 guy cannot be ranked.
The 2-4 guy ranked in the top 10, top seven though.’ It doesn’t make any sense! And then you’ve got these guys that, they’re not looking to fight the up and comers. They need to take Michael Chandler out of there. If Beneil Dariush loses (to Moicano), he said that he’s probably going to be done if he loses. As soon as that fight is over, assuming he loses, just get
him out of there.”

What do you think, does he have a point here or does him having a good record in the UFC not matter that much? Chandler gets bigger fights and all.
Click to expand...

The difference is that Chandler has always been fighting top 5 guys and putting on exciting fights, whereas in Dawson's only fight against a fringe top 10 guy he got knocked out in 33 seconds

You can argue about Chandler's records, but he's a fan favorite and the UFC is in the business of making money.
 
Chandler puts on exciting performances and was a former champ in other org

His Hooker win still is solid

Dawson has a style that isn’t pleasant for casual fans and the one time they stepped up his opponent and gave him a top viewing on a card, he gets KTFO in spectacular fashion

Dude needs to work back up again, maybe use his TD threat to land some strikes he needs to learn
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

K
Media Michael Chandler needs to become champion to earn McGregor fight
Replies
8
Views
591
The Siege
The Siege

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,905
Messages
56,746,328
Members
175,384
Latest member
Conrad Veidt

Share this page

Back
Top