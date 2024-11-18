  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Chandler seriously 🤦‍♂️

Michael Chandler may be exciting but the cheating is getting out of hand. I truly felt bad for Oliveira. Chandler grabbed the fence several times, poked Charles eyes atleast twice, and the worst thing by far was when he threw 15 plus shots to the back of Charles head. I don’t understand why the ufc didn’t say anything.

- punches to the back of the head
- fence grabbing
- eye pokes
- grabbing inside of the gloves

Michael chandler is a dirty fighter. He’s a blatant cheat and he did the same thing against porier with the hooks and grabbing gloves.

And Kieth Peterson if your reading this, you should never ref a fight again and if you do please go to Referee school because you were terrible in that fight. How do you not stop the fight when you see chandler punching to the back of the head. That could be career ending and potentially life threatening. Thank God Charles seems to be fine.
 
I don't remember him being a cheater in Bellator, wonder what happened. His entire style has changed. He used to fight smart.
 
Not sure he is a habitual cheater, I didn't notice those things you mentioned.

Those back of the head strikes though. What!!! They were super obvious.
 
See you at the bottom!
 
fedorthegoat777 said:
Not sure he is a habitual cheater, I didn't notice those things you mentioned.

Those back of the head strikes though. What!!! They were super obvious.
I didn’t think so either but this fight was very bad in terms of cheating and his fight against Dustin he also cheated a lot
 
blaseblase said:
I don't remember him being a cheater in Bellator, wonder what happened. His entire style has changed. He used to fight smart.
You mean Bellator Chandler who wrestled and had 100 more fight IQ points? Most likely age and injury bro.
 
Also Chandler doesn’t deserve the max fight or Conor fight actually. No more super fights. He should fight someone like Beneil, Gamrot or even Moicano. The only big fight I’d be okay with is the Paddy fight.
 
SamuraiBro said:
Also Chandler doesn’t deserve the max fight or Conor fight actually. No more super fights. He should fight someone like Beneil, Gamrot or even Moicano. The only big fight I’d be okay with is the Paddy fight.
Yea I think him vs bsd or him vs pimblett would be good
 
fedorthegoat777 said:
Not sure he is a habitual cheater, I didn't notice those things you mentioned.

Those back of the head strikes though. What!!! They were super obvious.
Did you not pay attention? Lol.

Fish hooked Poirier. Two eye pokes, five fence grabs, multiple glove grabs and at least seven illegal shots to the back of the head of Oliveira. He's as dirty as it gets in modern MMA.
 
Substance Abuse said:
Did you not pay attention? Lol.

Fish hooked Poirier. Two eye pokes, five fence grabs, multiple glove grabs and at least seven illegal shots to the back of the head of Oliveira. He's as dirty as it gets in modern MMA.
I know I’m not allowed to make PED allegations too but … 38 let’s be real here and from a gym known for it.
 
I bet if the refs actually deducted points for cheating, this shit wouldn't happen or at least would happen a lot less frequently. Everyone knows they're getting a free pass to cheat at least one time in a fight. A solid eye poke, back of the head strike, etc,. can make all the difference.
 
There's already a bunch of threads about this, who cares, Oliveira tried to make the fight boring dry-humping Chandler for 3 rounds. At least Chandler tried to make it somewhat entertaining.
 
Frustration desperation or whatever he don't need to do any of that crap. He is better than that but you easily lose whatever respect for him doing that stuff. I felt for him not getting the Conor fight that he's been holding out for. IDGAF now.
 
TITS said:
There's already a bunch of threads about this, who cares, Oliveira tried to make the fight boring dry-humping Chandler for 3 rounds. At least Chandler tried to make it somewhat entertaining.
I agree that Oliviera fought more cautiously than were use to seeing and ate the clock with the grappling. However Chandler’s fouls were insane and the most we’ve seen from him. I more so came to this thread to dunk on him for getting undeserved big fights. He’s annoying as fuck now and doesn’t deserve anything big. His last win was the shell of Tony Ferguson and that hasn’t aged well.
 
TITS said:
There's already a bunch of threads about this, who cares, Oliveira tried to make the fight boring dry-humping Chandler for 3 rounds. At least Chandler tried to make it somewhat entertaining.
Who cares? Well maybe people dont wanna see anyone get paralysed in the octagon.

Google prichard colon. Back of the head strikes are banned for a reason.
 
TITS said:
There's already a bunch of threads about this, who cares, Oliveira tried to make the fight boring dry-humping Chandler for 3 rounds. At least Chandler tried to make it somewhat entertaining.
On Charles defense, he was fighting on a bad knee (still outwrestled and pieced him up on the feet), the guy always bring it.
That being said, no excuse for so many blatant fouls.. I dont get how he couldn't finish the fight even striking the back of the head of an already hurt Charles.
 
Bear Faced Liar said:
Who cares? Well maybe people dont wanna see anyone get paralysed in the octagon.

Google prichard colon. Back of the head strikes are banned for a reason.
They were unintentional fouls, and the ref should have called it.
 
TheMoa said:
On Charles defense, he was fighting on a bad knee (still outwrestled and pieced him up on the feet), the guy always bring it.
That being said, no excuse for so many blatant fouls.. I dont get how he couldn't finish the fight even striking the back of the head of an already hurt Charles.
That's what the ref is there for. It's a fight.
 
