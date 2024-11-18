Chandler seriously 🤦‍♂️

Michael Chandler may be exciting but the cheating is getting out of hand. I truly felt bad for Oliveira. Chandler grabbed the fence several times, poked Charles eyes atleast twice, and the worst thing by far was when he threw 15 plus shots to the back of Charles head. I don’t understand why the ufc didn’t say anything.



- punches to the back of the head

- fence grabbing

- eye pokes

- grabbing inside of the gloves



Michael chandler is a dirty fighter. He’s a blatant cheat and he did the same thing against porier with the hooks and grabbing gloves.



And Kieth Peterson if your reading this, you should never ref a fight again and if you do please go to Referee school because you were terrible in that fight. How do you not stop the fight when you see chandler punching to the back of the head. That could be career ending and potentially life threatening. Thank God Charles seems to be fine.