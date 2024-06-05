Arm Barbarian said: I mean on the ground he has a shot with his sub game, but it would be like a giant vs a midget.



Islam got rocked by Volk, imagine if Poatan clipped him. Click to expand...

To play devils advocate: The Size Difference isn't EXTREMELY massive, i think Islam is around 195-200 w/o weight cutting and around 5'10/5'11.IF he bulked up without a weight cut and he just went straight grappling for a couple months. I think he'd "survive" the striking to enter grappling rangeHe's by FAR the best grappler he'd face with true submission threat(Jan is a decent grappler but isn't a great one).Obviously this is all fantasy, but it'd definitely be fun to watch. Test P4P #1 to the truest sense.