Media Michael Bisping/Anthony Smith: "Islam Makhachev vs Alex Pereira For LHW Belt Would be 50/50 Fight"

Happens Around 31:30 in the Podcast. Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith say it'd be a "Pickem/ 50-50 fight"

Do you guys think Islam would have an ACTUAL chance? Bulked Up Non Weight Cut Islam vs Alex Pereira

 
Islam is a beast but no chance in hell he can beat Pereira. Size difference is too much. Pereira has also been taken down by Jan and survived (not saying Jan's a better wrestler than Islam) Just my opinion
 
Alex vs Islam vs Grasso triple threat match
Make it happen pink goof
 
Islam is a beast but no chance in hell he can beat Pereira. Size difference is too much. Pereira has also been taken down by Jan and survived (not saying Jan's a better wrestler than Islam) Just my opinion
The Size Difference isn't EXTREMELY massive, i think Islam is around 195-200 w/o weight cutting and around 5'10/5'11.

IF he bulked up without a weight cut and he just went straight grappling for a couple months. I'd definitely watch it.
I believe he's a FAR better grappler than Jan and a true submission threat. Obviously this is all fantasy though, but it'd be fun lol.
 
I mean on the ground he has a shot with his sub game, but it would be like a giant vs a midget.

Islam got rocked by Volk, imagine if Poatan clipped him.
To play devils advocate: The Size Difference isn't EXTREMELY massive, i think Islam is around 195-200 w/o weight cutting and around 5'10/5'11.

IF he bulked up without a weight cut and he just went straight grappling for a couple months. I think he'd "survive" the striking to enter grappling range
He's by FAR the best grappler he'd face with true submission threat(Jan is a decent grappler but isn't a great one).

Obviously this is all fantasy, but it'd definitely be fun to watch. Test P4P #1 to the truest sense.
 
Sure. Also if you give him 3 years to properly bulk up, he would be 50:50 against Aspinall as well.
 
I’d love to see the look on his face after the first takedown gets stuffed. I still wish we could’ve gotten to see jones vs adesanya or Jiri vs khamzat, beatdowns of a lifetime. I’d commission an artist to paint the front of my home with the highlights.
 
Islam would get KTFO, there are weight classes for a reason
 
Pereira could just do the Ngannou bum-rush and Islam would have to be stretchered out of the Octagon.
 
