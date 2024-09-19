International Mexican president blames the US for bloodshed in Sinaloa as cartel violence surges

BY EDUARDO VERDUGO
Updated 4:57 PM BRT, September 19, 2024

CULIACAN, Mexico (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador blamed the United States on Thursday for the surge in cartel violence terrorizing the northern state of Sinaloa which has left at least 30 people dead in the past week.

Two warring factions of the Sinaloa cartel have clashed in the state capital of Culiacan in what appears to be a fight for power. Teams of gunmen have engaged each other and the security forces, and more dead bodies continue to pop up in the city.

On Thursday afternoon, another military operation covered the north of the city with military and circling helicopters.

Traffic was heavy in Culiacan and most schools were open, even though parents were still not sending their children to classes. Businesses continue to close early and few people venture out after dark. While the city has slowly reopened and soldiers patrol the streets, many families continue to hide away, with parents and teachers fearing they’ll be caught in the crossfire.
53990835472_7d2f2014c7.jpg

“Where is the security for our children, for ourselves too, for all citizens? It’s so dangerous here, you don’t want to go outside,” one Culiacan mother told the Associated Press.

On Thursday afternoon, another military operation covered the north of the city with helicopters circling overhead.

The mother, who didn’t want to share her name out of fear of the cartels, said that while some schools have recently reopened, she hasn’t allowed her daughter to go for two weeks. She said she was scared to do so after armed men stopped a taxi they were traveling in on their way home, terrifying her child.

The surge in violence had been expected after Joaquín Guzmán López, a son of former Sinaloa cartel leader Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, landed near El Paso, Texas on July 25 in a small plane with Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada.

Zambada was the cartel’s elder figure and reclusive leader. After his arrest, he said in a letter circulated by his lawyer that he had been abducted by the younger Guzmán and taken to the U.S. against his will.

31278437705_aaefac6000.jpg

During his morning press briefing on Thursday, López Obrador claimed that American authorities were responsible for the violence because of the capture of Zambada, a wild saga that has puzzled many across the region.

The Mexican populist claimed American authorities “carried out that operation” and that “it was totally illegal, and agents from the Department of Justice were waiting for Mr. Mayo.”

“If we are now facing instability and clashes in Sinaloa, it is because they (the American government) made that decision,” he said.

He added that there “cannot be a cooperative relationship if they take unilateral decisions” like this. Instead of thanking the U.S. for nabbing Zambada — whose cartel has spread violence and terror across Mexico for decades — Mexican prosecutors have said they were considering bringing treason charges against those involved in the plot.

11374355074_f7a31c692e_z.jpg

It’s the latest escalation of tensions in the U.S.-Mexico relationship. Last month, the Mexican president said he was putting relations with the U.S. and Canadian embassies “on pause” after ambassadors criticized his controversial plan to overhaul Mexico’s judiciary by requiring all judges to stand for election.

Still, the Zambada capture has fueled criticisms of López Obrador, who has throughout his administration refused to confront cartels in a strategy he refers to as “hugs not bullets.” On previous occasions, he falsely stated that cartels respect Mexican citizens and largely fight amongst themselves.

While the president, who is set to leave office at the end of the month, has promised his plan would reduce cartel violence, such clashes continue to plague Mexico. Cartels employ an increasing array of tactics, including roadside bombs or IEDs, trenches, home-made armored vehicles and bomb-dropping drones.

Last week, López Obrador publicly asked Sinaloa’s warring factions to act “responsibly” and noted that he believed the cartels would listen to him.

But the bloodshed has only continued.

10124145403_b589774156_z.jpg

https://apnews.com/article/mexico-s...opez-obrador-671dd018e57d9bea1e3f8b58c866939b
 
Sounds like the cartels own the government in Mexico.

One more reason to close and control the border and stop the flow of illegals.
 
Guzmán's kid kidnaps El Mayo, flies him to the US to be arrested, this causes a power vacuum and it is the US's fault?

<YeahOKJen>
 
oldshadow said:
Sounds like the cartels own the government in Mexico.

One more reason to close and control the border and stop the flow of illegals.
Click to expand...
No need fam,

They fighting on Mexican land in Sinaloa and Culiacan… let them

There will be nothing left to cross the border.
 
Well, I bet the CIA had something to do with that...
 

Mexican president calls on ex-security secretary to show proof of alleged cartel ties​


MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Wednesday demanded that former Secretary of Public Security Genaro García Luna, who was convicted on drug trafficking charges in the United States last year, present evidence to support his accusations that the president has links to drug trafficking.

López Obrador was responding to a jailhouse letter from García Luna that his attorney distributed to the press. García Luna alleged contact between López Obrador and the faction of the Sinaloa cartel led by Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, who was arrested in July in Texas.
images

The letter comes just weeks before López Obrador leaves office and after earlier allegations that López Obrador’s previous presidential campaign took contributions from drug traffickers.

“He writes that there is proof, there are videos, there are calls, there are audios. It’s very simple, he should share them with the public,” said López Obrador in his morning news briefing.

“He needs to show proof,” said the president. He suggested that he ask, “his friends at the DEA.”

García Luna was convicted last year of taking massive bribes to protect the violent drug cartels he was tasked with combating. In the letter, he maintained his innocence.

hq720.jpg

Garcia Luna served in different security posts under former presidents Vicente Fox and Felipe Calderón between 2000 and 2012. Both are political enemies of López Obrador.

He said in the letter that Mexican and U.S. officials have proof.

“There are contacts, videos, audios, photographs, communication and management records between current Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and his operators with drug trafficking leaders and their families, in particular drug traffickers who were used as witnesses against me in my trial,” wrote García Luna.

The 56-year-old former top Mexican security official faces a sentence of 20 years to life in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 9.
53443552597_16da5543fd_z.jpg

Denying the accusations against him, García Luna accused the Mexican government of “lying” and “giving false information” about his case to the United States. He claimed in the letter that U.S. prosecutors offered him a deal to become a protected witness in exchange for a six-month sentence.

García Luna said that he has been detained for almost five years in “inhuman conditions” in the United States and he has witnessed “homicides and threats against his well-being.”

Last month, U.S. prosecutors said García Luna tried to bribe other prisoners into making false statements in support of his bid for a new trial on drug trafficking charges.

Mexican authorities said that García Luna embezzled as much as $745.9 million from government technology contracts.

Pablo Gómez, the head of Mexico’s anti-money laundering unit, said García Luna and associates set up companies that got 30 dubious government contracts while he was Mexico’s top security official in 2006-2012 and for six years afterward.

García Luna allegedly channeled money from prison security and government intelligence technology contracts to offshore accounts, many in Barbados, then sent it to Miami to buy fancy condos and vintage cars.
images

https://apnews.com/article/mexico-p...luna-cartels-78155347e4781d791b8044bf3bac131e
 
